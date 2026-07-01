雅典的 LINE 榮登 NO.1，首屆EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS 2026榜單正式揭曉

如要查看 1-50 名的完整榜單，請點擊此處。

雅典的 Line 位居榜首，榮獲 Perrier 贊助的 The Best Bar in Europe 及 The Best Bar in Greece 兩項殊榮。 Line 以發酵工藝見稱，自家釀製葡萄酒、啤酒及各類調配原料，並於菜單中實現循環利用，前衛實驗技巧與親和可口風味從中渾然融合。

2026 年度榜單收錄來自 22 個城市的酒吧。 前五名其餘席位分別為：The Bar in Front of the Bar (No.2)；Sips (No.3), 獲 Torres Brandy 贊助的 The Best Bar in Spain；Himkok (No.4), 獲 Nikka Whisky 贊助的 The Best Bar in Norway, 以及 Bar Nouveau (No.5) 獲 Rémy Martin 贊助的 The Best Bar in France。

由 Disaronno 贊助的 The Best Bar in Italy 頒予 Moebius Milano (No.6)。 Nouvelle Vague (No.16) 奪得 Polot 1882 贊助的 The Best Bar in Albania； Wax On (No.17) 獲評 Mr Black 贊助的 The Best Bar in Germany；而 Bird (No.24) 則拿下 Mancino Vermouth 贊助的 The Best Bar in Denmark；Alma Prague (No.25) 榮膺 The Best Bar in Czechia；Tjoget (No.37) 獲頒 The Best Bar in Sweden；而 Tag (No.39) 摘得 The Best Bar in Poland；Super Lyan (No.42) 贏得 Ketel One 贊助的 The Best Bar in the Netherlands； Late Bloomers 排名 No.44，同時獲評 Amaro Lucano 贊助的 The Best Bar in Switzerland；而 Dunlin 則位列 No.50，榮獲 The Best Bar in Austria。