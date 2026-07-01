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出版：2026-Jul-01 05:10
更新：2026-Jul-01 05:10
PR Newswire

雅典的 LINE 榮登 NO.1，首屆EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS 2026榜單正式揭曉

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  • 雅典 Line 於 Perrier 贊助的首屆 Europe's 50 Best Bars 榜單中榮登 No.1 寶座
  • Salvatore Calabrese 贏得 Roku Industry Icon Award
  • 倫敦 Waltz (No.23) 榮獲 Three Cents Best New Opening Award
  • Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award 頒予愛丁堡Panda & Sons (No.20)
  • 巴黎 De Vie (No.34) 榮膺 Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award 由布達佩斯 Hide 奪得
  • Mirror Bar (No.8) 摘得 Michter's Art of Hospitality Award 及 The Best Bar in Slovakia 殊榮
  • Giorgio Bargiani 摘下 Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award; Connaught Bar (No.10) 則獲封為由 Monkey Shoulder 贊助的 The Best Bar in the UK

阿姆斯特丹2026年7月1日 /美通社/ -- Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026 榜單今晚在阿姆斯特丹的現場頒獎禮上隆重揭曉。 此盛典誌慶 50 Best（即 The World's 50 Best Bars 籌辦組織）推出這一全新年度榜單的首屆評選。

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Line in Athens named No.1 as inaugural list of Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, is unveiled

如要 1-50 名的完整榜單，請點擊此處

雅典的 Line 位居榜首，榮獲 Perrier 贊助的 The Best Bar in Europe 及 The Best Bar in Greece 兩項殊榮。 Line 以發酵工藝見稱，自家釀製葡萄酒、啤酒及各類調配原料，並於菜單中實現循環利用，前衛實驗技巧與親和可口風味從中渾然融合。

2026 年度榜單收錄來自 22 個城市的酒吧。 前五名其餘席位分別為：The Bar in Front of the Bar (No.2)；Sips (No.3), 獲 Torres Brandy 贊助的 The Best Bar in Spain；Himkok (No.4), 獲 Nikka Whisky 贊助的 The Best Bar in Norway, 以及 Bar Nouveau (No.5) 獲 Rémy Martin 贊助的 The Best Bar in France。

由 Disaronno 贊助的 The Best Bar in Italy 頒予 Moebius Milano (No.6)。 Nouvelle Vague (No.16) 奪得 Polot 1882 贊助的 The Best Bar in Albania； Wax On (No.17) 獲評 Mr Black 贊助的 The Best Bar in Germany；而 Bird (No.24) 則拿下 Mancino Vermouth 贊助的 The Best Bar in Denmark；Alma Prague (No.25) 榮膺 The Best Bar in Czechia；Tjoget (No.37) 獲頒 The Best Bar in Sweden；而 Tag (No.39) 摘得 The Best Bar in Poland；Super Lyan (No.42) 贏得 Ketel One 贊助的 The Best Bar in the Netherlands； Late Bloomers 排名 No.44，同時獲評 Amaro Lucano 贊助的 The Best Bar in Switzerland；而 Dunlin 則位列 No.50，榮獲 The Best Bar in Austria。

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美通社在1954年開創了企業新聞稿發佈行業的先河，通過分佈在南北美洲、歐洲、亞洲和中東16個國家和地區的無與倫比的辦事處網路，借助與全球領先新聞機構之間的獨特關係，用40多種語言將客戶與170多個國家的受眾聯繫起來。全球4萬多家公司、組織和政府機構都在使用美通社的服務，其中包括50%以上的財富500強企業。

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