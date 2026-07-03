全球第一燒酒品牌真露與防彈少年團成員V官宣合作

- 此次任命體現了真露致力於強化品牌影響力、與消費者建立更緊密聯系的承諾
韓國首爾2026年7月3日 /美通社/ -- 全球第一燒酒品牌真露(JINRO)今日宣布，任命流行天團防彈少年團(BTS)成員V為其新任全球品牌大使。此次任命是真露全球品牌擴張戰略的一部分，旨在強化品牌競爭力，與全球消費者建立更緊密、更親近的聯結。
V以其廣泛的文化影響力、獨特的魅力和引領潮流的品味而備受認可，他完美詮釋了真露所傳遞的年輕、前沿的品牌精神。他真實自然的魅力有望幫助品牌與消費者達成深度情感共鳴。
真露計劃攜手V推出一系列多元化的品牌營銷活動，旨在拓寬品牌觸達渠道，進一步鞏固其作為全球第一燒酒品牌的影響力與獨創性。
海特真露(HiteJinro)海外事業部負責人Jung-ho Hwang表示：「V是一位出色的藝人，他能夠自然詮釋出真露所追求的品牌價值與格調。我們將通過後續與V開展的系列活動，深化與全球消費者的溝通，依托品牌積澱已久的行業領軍地位與深厚底蘊，持續拓展真露品牌版圖。」
關於真露
真露創立於1924年，是韓國最具代表性的燒酒品牌，也是全球銷量第一的燒酒品牌和全球最暢銷的烈酒品牌。真露通過豐富多元的產品組合與全球消費者建立連接，核心產品線包含JINRO CHAMISUL FRESH、JINRO CHAMISUL ORIGINAL和JINRO IS BACK；同時推出多款風味燒酒，涵蓋青提、桃子、草莓、西柚、青梅、檸檬多種口味。
About BTS
BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, drawing massive crowds across multiple regions and generating widespread attention globally.
真露全球官方渠道
官網：jinro-soju.com
YouTube：youtube.com/@JINROGlobal
Instagram：instagram.com/jinro_global
Facebook：facebook.com/jinro.global
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SOURCE hitejinro