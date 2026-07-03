全球第一燒酒品牌真露與防彈少年團成員V官宣合作

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, drawing massive crowds across multiple regions and generating widespread attention globally.