地產
上車新盤｜Wetland Seasons Bay第二期245方呎起 天水圍最細！
2 小時前
新界區上車新盤出擊！新鴻基地產(016)天水圍Wetland Seasons Bay第二期已上載售樓說明書，單位實用面積由245方呎起，屬天水圍區內最細私樓單位。
據樓書顯示，Wetland Seasons Bay第二期由第1A座、第1B座、別墅RV1至別墅RV9組成，提供388伙，實用面積由245至1,158方呎。最細單位為第1B座1樓C1室，實用面積245方呎，開放式間隔，連76方呎平台，打破Wetland Seasons Bay第一期面積最細268方呎單位，成為天水圍區內最細。
至於最大單位為各幢別墅的地下A室，備雙花園，實用面積達1,158方呎。
Wetland Seasons Bay第二期關鍵日期為2022年6月30日，樓花期約8個月。發展商早前透露，項目預計本月初推售。
