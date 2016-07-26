Am730
Finance
地產
上車新盤｜Wetland Seasons Bay第二期245方呎起 天水圍最細！
2 小時前
樓市樓價一手新盤Wetland Seasons Bay天水圍新鴻基地產售樓說明書最細單位
news-images
Wetland Seasons Bay第二期單位實用面積由245方呎起，屬天水圍區內最細私樓單位。(陳奕釗攝)

新界區上車新盤出擊！新鴻基地產(016)天水圍Wetland Seasons Bay第二期已上載售樓說明書，單位實用面積由245方呎起，屬天水圍區內最細私樓單位。

據樓書顯示，Wetland Seasons Bay第二期由第1A座、第1B座、別墅RV1至別墅RV9組成，提供388伙，實用面積由245至1,158方呎。最細單位為第1B座1樓C1室，實用面積245方呎，開放式間隔，連76方呎平台，打破Wetland Seasons Bay第一期面積最細268方呎單位，成為天水圍區內最細。

至於最大單位為各幢別墅的地下A室，備雙花園，實用面積達1,158方呎。

Wetland Seasons Bay第二期關鍵日期為2022年6月30日，樓花期約8個月。發展商早前透露，項目預計本月初推售。

涉388伙！天水圍Wetland Seasons Bay二期料下周開價

最細單位為第1B座1樓C1室，實用面積245方呎，開放式間隔，連76方呎平台。
最大單位為各幢別墅的地下A室，備雙花園，實用面積達1,158方呎。
資料來源： https://www.am730.com.hk/news/地產/上車新盤｜wetland-seasons-bay第二期245方呎起-天水圍最細！-290937
樓市樓價一手新盤Wetland Seasons Bay天水圍新鴻基地產售樓說明書最細單位
