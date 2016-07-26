地產
天水圍新盤｜首輪截票！Wetland Seasons Bay二期暫超購17倍
22 分前
天水圍新盤｜首輪截票！Wetland Seasons Bay二期暫超購17倍
本周新盤市場熱鬧！新鴻基地產(016)天水圍Wetland Seasons Bay第二期將於明日(9日)首輪銷售136伙，今天(8日)截止認購登記，核數仍在進行中，初步點算收到逾2,450個購樓意向登記，超額認購約17倍。
相關新聞：
Wetland Seasons Bay二期 貼地開價 隨時搶爆
原價加推58伙！Wetland Seasons Bay二期折實530萬入場
Wetland Seasons Bay第二期推80伙別墅單位招標
首推98伙 Wetland Seasons Bay第二期折實價423.8萬起
兩房示位曝光！Wetland Seasons Bay第二期最快日內開價
Wetland Seasons Bay第二期245方呎起 天水圍最細！
資料來源： https://www.am730.com.hk/news/地產/天水圍新盤｜首輪截票！wetland-seasons-bay二期暫超購17倍-292107