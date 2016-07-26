Am730
Finance
地產
天水圍新盤｜首輪截票！Wetland Seasons Bay二期暫超購17倍
22 分前
樓市樓價一手新盤Wetland Seasons Bay天水圍新鴻基地產首輪銷售超額認購
天水圍新盤｜首輪截票！Wetland Seasons Bay二期暫超購17倍
news-images
Wetland Seasons Bay第二期將於明日(9日)首輪銷售136伙。(陳奕釗攝)

本周新盤市場熱鬧！新鴻基地產(016)天水圍Wetland Seasons Bay第二期將於明日(9日)首輪銷售136伙，今天(8日)截止認購登記，核數仍在進行中，初步點算收到逾2,450個購樓意向登記，超額認購約17倍。

資料來源： https://www.am730.com.hk/news/地產/天水圍新盤｜首輪截票！wetland-seasons-bay二期暫超購17倍-292107
樓市走勢｜千萬以下三房特集！772方呎有海景及企裝

樓市走勢｜千萬以下三房特集！772方呎有海景及企裝
Am730

