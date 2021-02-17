Lennon Gallagher新樂隊Automotion矚目
英國樂隊Oasis的主腦Noel Gallagher，對於弟弟Liam Gallagher早前訪問時遞出橄欖枝要求重組Oasis的提議嗤之以鼻，樂迷唯有將期待投向Liam兒子Lennon Gallagher的新樂隊。2017年出道的Lennon，首度亮相倫敦時裝周，明星氣質即引起傳媒注意，2018年更擔任Saint Laurent的代言人。
Lennon今夏決定步父親後塵，與3位好友Jesse Hitchman、Otis Eatwell-Hurst及Luke Chin-Joseph組樂隊Automotion，更於本月推出EP專輯《In Motion》，樂隊稱新作受藝術家Marcel Duchamp、先鋒音樂家John Cage、德國kraut rock樂隊Neu！及King Crimson創團成員Robert Fripp影響。外界對《In Motion》評價不錯，更指Lennon擁有高顏值，並與John Lennon同名，必引來樂迷注意。
