國足負南韓 「熱刺男」被圍毆及罵「死漢奸」 深圳公安稱調查(有片)

世界盃亞洲區外圍賽次圈C組分組賽，中國國家隊周二(21日)晚上在深圳主場迎戰由英超熱刺球星孫興民壓陣的南韓隊，最終孫興民梅開二度及貢獻一記助攻下以3:0大勝。賽後國足以3分跌至第3位，南韓兩戰全勝6分排榜首。
孫興民在中國亦擁有不少粉絲，南韓大軍飛抵深圳機場時，已有大批球迷接機。從網上短片可見，比賽期間有一名球迷穿著孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，期間孫興民入波後，該名男子意氣風發地挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。內媒報道，這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有圍觀的群眾大罵「死漢奸」。深圳公安今日表示，正調查事件。
😱— HOTPOT FOOTBALL (@HotpotFootball) November 22, 2023
In World Cup Asian Qualifiers match China 0-3 South Korea in Shenzhen, a Chinese man wearing Son Heung-min's jersey sat in the home team fans area, which caused dissatisfaction among the Chinese fans, who began to insult him and got into fightings. pic.twitter.com/oxLm3drPy3
Then the Chinese fan who put on Son Heung-min's kit was mobbed and beaten by surrounding angry Chinese fans pic.twitter.com/soOt0egtDh— China Sports Vision 2050 (@CSV2050) November 22, 2023
Heung-min Son's celebration against China caused chaos in the stands, with fans getting dragged out of the stadium 😳😨— F.Football (@ffootball___) November 21, 2023
One fan in the home end changed into a Spurs after Son's goal, which didn't go down well... 😬 pic.twitter.com/JPMAjgqqfo
The Chinese fan(s) wearing Son Heung-min's kit who had a brawl with surrounding fans are taken away by the security. The surrounding fans were yelling. pic.twitter.com/nri70YXYgE— China Sports Vision 2050 (@CSV2050) November 22, 2023
平息眾怒 熱刺球衣扔垃圾桶
另有流傳片段顯示，另一名身穿熱刺球衣的男子亦於主隊觀眾席與其他人動手，及後披上外套遮掩球衣被公安帶離球場，期間多人丟水樽及施襲，場面混亂。最後為平息眾怒，工作人員將其熱刺球衣扔到垃圾桶中。
孫興民女球迷被罵：「你是中國人還是南韓人」
另有片段顯示，一名女球迷穿孫興民熱刺球衣入場，後排有國足女球迷大罵：「你是中國人還是南韓人?」