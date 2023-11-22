熱門搜尋:
中國
2023-11-22 12:31:38

國足負南韓 「熱刺男」被圍毆及罵「死漢奸」 深圳公安稱調查(有片)

世界盃亞洲區外圍賽次圈C組分組賽，中國國家隊周二(21)晚上在深圳主場迎戰由英超熱刺球星孫興民壓陣的南韓隊，最終孫興民梅開二度及貢獻一記助攻下以3:0大勝。賽後國足以3分跌至第3位，南韓兩戰全勝6分排榜首。

 

世界盃亞洲區次圈C組分組賽，中國國家隊周二(21日)晚上在深圳主場迎戰由英超熱刺球星孫興民壓陣的南韓隊，最終孫興民梅開二度及貢獻一記助攻下以3:0大勝。（路透社） 世界盃亞洲區次圈C組分組賽，中國國家隊周二(21日)晚上在深圳主場迎戰由英超熱刺球星孫興民壓陣的南韓隊，最終孫興民梅開二度及貢獻一記助攻下以3:0大勝。（路透社） 世界盃亞洲區次圈C組分組賽，中國國家隊周二(21日)晚上在深圳主場迎戰由英超熱刺球星孫興民壓陣的南韓隊，最終孫興民梅開二度及貢獻一記助攻下以3:0大勝。（路透社） 世界盃亞洲區次圈C組分組賽，中國國家隊周二(21日)晚上在深圳主場迎戰由英超熱刺球星孫興民壓陣的南韓隊，最終孫興民梅開二度及貢獻一記助攻下以3:0大勝。（路透社）

孫興民在中國亦擁有不少粉絲，南韓大軍飛抵深圳機場時，已有大批球迷接機。從網上短片可見，比賽期間有一名球迷穿著孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，期間孫興民入波後，該名男子意氣風發地挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。內媒報道，這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有圍觀的群眾大罵「死漢奸」。深圳公安今日表示，正調查事件。

平息眾怒  熱刺球衣扔垃圾桶

另有流傳片段顯示，另一名身穿熱刺球衣的男子亦於主隊觀眾席與其他人動手，及後披上外套遮掩球衣被公安帶離球場，期間多人丟水樽及施襲，場面混亂。最後為平息眾怒，工作人員將其熱刺球衣扔到垃圾桶中。

孫興民女球迷被罵：「你是中國人還是南韓人

另有片段顯示，一名女球迷穿孫興民熱刺球衣入場，後排有國足女球迷大罵：「你是中國人還是南韓?」

一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 一名球迷穿孫興民在熱刺的7號球衣坐在主隊觀眾席上，挑釁身邊國足球迷，更一度高舉球衣慶祝，結果被噓之餘更有人向他丟水樽。這名球迷及後被其他國足球迷圍毆，最終被保安請離場，有群眾大罵「死漢奸」。 另一名身穿熱刺球衣的男子亦於主隊觀眾席與其他人動手，及後披上外套遮掩球衣被公安帶離球場，期間多人丟水樽及施襲，場面混亂。最後為平息眾怒，工作人員將其熱刺球衣扔到垃圾桶中。 另一名身穿熱刺球衣的男子亦於主隊觀眾席與其他人動手，及後披上外套遮掩球衣被公安帶離球場，期間多人丟水樽及施襲，場面混亂。最後為平息眾怒，工作人員將其熱刺球衣扔到垃圾桶中。 另一名身穿熱刺球衣的男子亦於主隊觀眾席與其他人動手，及後披上外套遮掩球衣被公安帶離球場，期間多人丟水樽及施襲，場面混亂。最後為平息眾怒，工作人員將其熱刺球衣扔到垃圾桶中。 另一名身穿熱刺球衣的男子亦於主隊觀眾席與其他人動手，及後披上外套遮掩球衣被公安帶離球場，期間多人丟水樽及施襲，場面混亂。最後為平息眾怒，工作人員將其熱刺球衣扔到垃圾桶中。 一名女球迷穿孫興民熱刺球衣入場，後排有國足女球迷大罵：「你是中國人還是南韓人?」
