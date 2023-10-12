熱門搜尋:
國際
2023-10-12 13:49:00

以巴衝突｜以色列機場遇襲　離境大堂民眾惶恐趴地(有片)

以色列機場遇襲，離境大堂民眾惶恐趴地。(X)

以巴衝突持續，以色列首都特拉维夫的本古里安國際機場周三(11)下遭到火箭炮攻擊，警報響起，機場內民眾惶恐趴在地上。哈馬斯屬下武裝派別卡桑旅隨後宣布，對機場所在的區域發動了大規模火箭彈襲擊。受到襲擊影響，本古里安國際機場(Ben Gurion Airport, IATATLV)已經暫時關閉。機場官方目前尚未公布遇襲的相關情况。以色列公共廣播公司公布消息指，本古里安國際機場目前暫停航班起降。

有炮彈於機場附近墜毀冒出濃煙

網上有影片流傳，本古里安國際機場周三遭到巴勒斯坦激進組織哈馬斯火箭炮攻擊，當地警報響起，機場內民眾惶恐趴在地上，亦有人互相擁抱靠依，面露驚恐神情。另有影片顯示，有炮彈於機場附近墜毀，冒出濃煙，有有多名乘客從客機倉促走進機場建築物內，當中有人抱著年幼兒童。

以巴衝突歷史懶人包｜以色列及巴勒斯坦百年衝突原因（am730製圖）
