以巴衝突｜哈馬斯成員闖以境綁架人質　母網上痛睹愛女赤裸受虐遺體

Noa Argamani was one of those captured.



She was captured while clinging to her boyfriend's motorcycle. She pleaded for her boyfriend, Avi Nathan.



Now Noa has been transferred into Gaza by Hamas. Footage shows her on a mat in Gaza drinking water .#IsraelUnderAttack https://t.co/b5wEQgG3i2 pic.twitter.com/NQKgmKHZmi