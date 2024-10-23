熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-10-23

印度16歲仔半身伸出火車拍片 High爆下秒即撞柱撞到飛起(有片)

少年把身體伸出火車，沒注意下突然猛撞黃色水泥柱。(互聯網)

時下不少年輕人喜歡拍片上傳TikTok等社交平台，做出各種危險動作吸引流量。印度東南部城市清奈(Chennai)一名16歲少年為了拍攝影片，搭火車時竟將身體伸出車外，玩到忘形之際，突然高速猛撞路軌旁的水泥柱……

《今日印度》報道，事發於本月上旬，16歲少年阿比拉什(Abilash)與朋友一起搭火車上學時，為了拍片博流量，在火車行駛途中將身體伸出車外，還不時做出擺動身體、搖屁股等動作，玩得很high

少年伸出火車外，由友人拍攝。(互聯網) 少年笑著搖屁股，玩得high。(互聯網) 少年轉頭看著反方向，沒留意前方有水泥柱。(互聯網) 少年轉頭看著反方向，沒留意前方有水泥柱。(互聯網) 少年猛撞黃色水泥柱。(互聯網) 少年猛撞黃色水泥柱。(互聯網) 少年撞柱，跌出火車。(互聯網)

撞柱前剛好望後方

從友人幫他拍攝的影片可見，半身掛在火車上，阿比拉什起初十分注意四周的環境，避開可能撞上的物體，但火車加速時，他剛好轉頭看著反方向，無法及時反應，身體狠狠撞上路軌旁的水泥柱，瞬間整個人拋出火車。

報道指，阿比拉什跌出車外受傷，隨即被送院治療，所幸沒有生命危險。

