女網紅廚房直播18禁　爐頭突起火險焚身(有片)

🚨#WATCH: A live streamer, HiHeyItsDani, nearly burned down her kitchen in Orlando, Florida! 🔥 While cooking, an oil fire erupted. Panic ensued, and her boyfriend's attempt to help backfired. Thankfully, they managed to extinguish the flames without injuries! 🙏🏽🍳🏠 pic.twitter.com/Om1Kapsr4U