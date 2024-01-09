得州沃斯堡市中心酒店漏天然氣 釀爆炸21傷(有片)

🚨 #UPDATE : The ATF says the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas was caused by natural gas witnesses inside of the hotel said they smelt something like paint burning before the explosion occurred pic.twitter.com/Yyc9V919s0

🚨 UPDATE: The Texas Explosion was at a Sandman Signature Hotel.



10 injured confirmed.



Police: "We are currently working on a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area. PIOs are on the scene. We will share more details as soon as we can confirm more information."



Video… https://t.co/I13IIdxnkX pic.twitter.com/q3CInn3nIb