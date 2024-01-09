得州沃斯堡市中心酒店漏天然氣 釀爆炸21傷(有片)

美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。事發在當地周一(8日)下午3時許，鄰近市政廳和會議中心的一間20層高酒店突然傳出爆炸聲，損毀嚴重，有玻璃窗飛脫，地下兩層部份外牆整幅剝落，地上佈滿瓦礫。救援人員到場發現地庫有多人被困，其中一名傷者情況危殆，4人嚴重，其餘都是受輕傷。
「爆炸震動感覺像地震」
出事酒店建於1920年，有245個房間。應急部門表示，現場傳出煤氣味，相信是天然氣泄漏引致爆炸。有市政廳員工形容，爆炸的震動感覺就像發生地震。
有民眾2樓跳下逃生
一名男子表示事故發生前，酒店已傳出一股天然氣的味道，他判斷味道是從樓下傳出，隨後整個2樓就佈滿了灰塵和煙霧，他和同伴倉皇逃到樓梯間時才發現，大部分樓梯已經遭到炸毀，情急之下只好從2樓向外跳逃離。
🚨#UPDATE: The ATF says the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas was caused by natural gas witnesses inside of the hotel said they smelt something like paint burning before the explosion occurred pic.twitter.com/Yyc9V919s0— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2024
🚨 UPDATE: The Texas Explosion was at a Sandman Signature Hotel.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 8, 2024
10 injured confirmed.
Police: "We are currently working on a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area. PIOs are on the scene. We will share more details as soon as we can confirm more information."
Video… https://t.co/I13IIdxnkX pic.twitter.com/q3CInn3nIb