熱門搜尋:
流感 農曆新年2024 柳俊江 綠置居2023 羽田機場 日本地震 姜濤 薈鳴 彩虹邨重建 萬千星輝頒獎典禮2023 山姆超市 MIRROR 恒生指數 李家超 日圓匯率 御半山 尹光 騙案 新股IPO 網上熱話 好去處 C觀點 深圳好去處 限時優惠 定期存款 日本旅遊 Ray Online 行山路線 健身 食譜 減肥 垃圾徵費
Ad Block Ad Block
返回
國際
2024-01-09 11:06:08

得州沃斯堡市中心酒店漏天然氣 釀爆炸21傷(有片)

分享：
美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。（網上圖片）

美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。（網上圖片）

美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。事發在當地周一(8日)下午3時許，鄰近市政廳和會議中心的一間20層高酒店突然傳出爆炸聲，損毀嚴重，有玻璃窗飛脫，地下兩層部份外牆整幅剝落，地上佈滿瓦礫。救援人員到場發現地庫有多人被困，其中一名傷者情況危殆，4人嚴重，其餘都是受輕傷。

「爆炸震動感覺像地震」

出事酒店建於1920年，有245個房間。應急部門表示，現場傳出煤氣味，相信是天然氣泄漏引致爆炸。有市政廳員工形容，爆炸的震動感覺就像發生地震。

美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。（網上圖片） 美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。（網上圖片） 美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。（網上圖片） 美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。（網上圖片） 美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。（網上圖片） 美國得州沃斯堡市中心一間酒店發生爆炸，最少21人受傷。（網上圖片）

有民眾2樓跳下逃生

一名男子表示事故發生前，酒店已傳出一股天然氣的味道，他判斷味道是從樓下傳出，隨後整個2樓就佈滿了灰塵和煙霧，他和同伴倉皇逃到樓梯間時才發現，大部分樓梯已經遭到炸毀，情急之下只好從2樓向外跳逃離。
 

旅行控留意｜飛機失事意外安全自保5招（am730製圖） 旅行控留意｜飛機失事意外安全自保5招（am730製圖） 旅行控留意｜飛機失事意外安全自保5招（am730製圖） 旅行控留意｜飛機失事意外安全自保5招（am730製圖） 旅行控留意｜飛機失事意外安全自保5招（am730製圖） 旅行控留意｜飛機失事意外安全自保5招（am730製圖）
請接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，以示你同意am730內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受