慕尼黑奧運會慘案周年　18歲槍手闖以色列領事館附近遭擊斃(有片)

德國慕尼黑警方在市內的以色列領事館附近與一名男子爆發槍戰，涉事男子被警員擊斃。事發當天正值1972年慕尼黑奧運會襲擊事件的52周年紀念日，初步調查顯示，槍手是一名18歲的奧地利籍男子，當局正調查犯案動機。有報道指槍手與伊斯蘭極端主義有聯繫，遭列入監察名單，襲擊疑與紀念日有關。
事發在當地周四早上9時許，警員在以色列領事和納粹歷史博物館附近的街區，看到一名男子下車後攜帶一把舊式步槍，雙方爆發槍戰，槍手交火期間中槍，當場傷重不治，事件中沒其他人受傷。德國內政部長費澤爾形容事件嚴重，強調當務之急是要保護好以色列機構。18歲的疑兇居於奧地利，無證據顯示他有同黨，正調查其犯案動機。
慕尼黑1972年夏季奧運發生槍擊案，巴勒斯坦激進組織「黑色九月」的武裝份子襲擊以色列代表團，導致以色列代表團11人死亡。
An armed man, identified as Emra I., was fatally shot by German police near the Israeli consulate in Munich. He opened fire earlier at a police station and fled with a long gun. The incident occurred during a memorial for the 1972 Munich Olympics attack. #Munich #MunichShooting pic.twitter.com/IdkGwCVGdh— British Pakistani Index (@PakistaniIndex) September 5, 2024
More on the armed man shot dead by police near Israeli 🇮🇱 consulate in Munich, Germany 🇩🇪— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) September 5, 2024
The suspect, who was killed by the German police, was an 18-year-old living in Austria 🇦🇹, in the Salzburg region, was apparently already known to security authorities as an Islamist.… https://t.co/SvoZ9hK0Dt pic.twitter.com/NDcpBqyuDk