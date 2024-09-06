熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-09-06 14:21:17

慕尼黑奧運會慘案周年　18歲槍手闖以色列領事館附近遭擊斃(有片)

德國慕尼黑警方在市內的以色列領事館附近與一名男子爆發槍戰，涉事男子被警員擊斃。事發當天正值1972年慕尼黑奧運會襲擊事件的52周年紀念日，初步調查顯示，槍手是一名18歲的奧地利籍男子，當局正調查犯案動機。有報道指槍手與伊斯蘭極端主義有聯繫，遭列入監察名單，襲擊疑與紀念日有關。

事發在當地周四早上9時許，警員在以色列領事和納粹歷史博物館附近的街區，看到一名男子下車後攜帶一把舊式步槍，雙方爆發槍戰，槍手交火期間中槍，當場傷重不治，事件中沒其他人受傷。德國內政部長費澤爾形容事件嚴重，強調當務之急是要保護好以色列機構。18歲的疑兇居於奧地利，無證據顯示他有同黨，正調查其犯案動機。

慕尼黑1972年夏季奧運發生槍擊案，巴勒斯坦激進組織「黑色九月」的武裝份子襲擊以色列代表團，導致以色列代表團11人死亡。
 

