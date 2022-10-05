熱門搜尋:
2022-10-05 17:13:54

有片︱伊朗女生上街　除頭巾抗議

伊朗大批女生上街示威及揮舞頭巾抗議。(影片截圖)

因為一名女子被指未佩戴頭巾，而觸發的抗議仍在伊朗持續。社交網絡流傳多條影片，當地的女生除下頭巾揮舞，在街頭抗議，亦有女學生指責當地教育官員及投擲水樽驅逐官員。

英國廣播公司表示，證實多條來自伊朗片段，顯示當地的女生繼續為一名21歲女子疑被殺害事件抗議。其中一條片段，一班學生在首都德克蘭遊行，並揮舞頭巾的布稱「如果我們不團結，他們就會將我們一個一個殺掉。」

另外在卡拉季，一班女生包圍一個據報是當地教育部門的官員，女生指罵該官員「以你為恥」，並向官員投擲空水樽，官員其後被迫退至學校的閘門。至於在南部城市，大批女生上街並揮動手上的頭巾。

有女學生向官員投擲水樽。(影片截圖)

