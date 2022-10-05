有片︱伊朗女生上街　除頭巾抗議

因為一名女子被指未佩戴頭巾，而觸發的抗議仍在伊朗持續。社交網絡流傳多條影片，當地的女生除下頭巾揮舞，在街頭抗議，亦有女學生指責當地教育官員及投擲水樽驅逐官員。
英國廣播公司表示，證實多條來自伊朗片段，顯示當地的女生繼續為一名21歲女子疑被殺害事件抗議。其中一條片段，一班學生在首都德克蘭遊行，並揮舞頭巾的布稱「如果我們不團結，他們就會將我們一個一個殺掉。」
另外在卡拉季，一班女生包圍一個據報是當地教育部門的官員，女生指罵該官員「以你為恥」，並向官員投擲空水樽，官員其後被迫退至學校的閘門。至於在南部城市，大批女生上街並揮動手上的頭巾。
Protesting students, chasing away an #Iranian official from their school, shouting: Shame on you…October 3rd… #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/eFmRhvaN2H— Rana Rahimpour (@ranarahimpour) October 3, 2022
Iranian schoolgirls remove their head coverings and chant "mullahs must go away" today, on day 18 of protests over the death of #MahsaAmini in morality police custody for "improper hijab" amid mass arrests of activists and an internet shutdown.#مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/a01ILrgOlS— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 3, 2022
Unveiled Iranian schoolgirls take to the streets in #Tehran and chant slogans against #Iranian regime.#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/lPkuEc3XZl— Afshin Ismaeli (@Afshin_Ismaeli) October 4, 2022