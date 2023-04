毛骨悚然｜英夜歸女遭性侵　CCTV揭獸男尾隨伺機犯案(有片)

Alin-Vasile Iercosan, 27, of #Bridgwater, was jailed on Fri 21 Apr, after admitting raping a woman in the town.

He was caught on CCTV following her - a stranger to him - before the attack on Sat 18 Jan. He was jailed for seven years & one month.

More: https://t.co/UwPwXFf2V0 pic.twitter.com/cvIbuBfrzK