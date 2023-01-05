熱門搜尋:
2023-01-05 18:53:05

澳洲黃金海岸直昇機意外前影片　相撞前乘客拍打機師膊頭

日前黃金海岸的直昇機意外，機內片段流出。(路透社)

澳洲黃金海岸在周一（2日）發生的直昇機意外，當地傳媒找到一段來自其中一架直昇機在相撞前一刻的片段，顯示一名乘客當時拍打機師膊頭，在機師轉頭回看一刻，直昇機隨即相撞。

該段影片來自未有墜毀，而是由機師Michael James成功降落的直昇機。影片所見，直昇機在空中盤旋，而之後一名乘客拍了Michael James的膊頭，在Michael James轉頭回應之時，在畫面的右方就見到有玻璃碎片飛散，相信是與另一直昇機碰撞。

事件造成4人死亡3人重傷，當中包括2名英國遊客。而Michael James所駕駛的直昇機，機上的5至6人僅受輕傷。當地的調查人員就表示，仍然在調查意外的原因，並表示需要知道在意外時機艙發生過甚麼。

一位乘客拍打機師。(影片截圖) 機師轉向面回應。(影片截圖) 直昇機碰撞一刻，玻璃碎片飛散。(影片截圖)
