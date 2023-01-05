澳洲黃金海岸直昇機意外前影片　相撞前乘客拍打機師膊頭

澳洲黃金海岸在周一（2日）發生的直昇機意外，當地傳媒找到一段來自其中一架直昇機在相撞前一刻的片段，顯示一名乘客當時拍打機師膊頭，在機師轉頭回看一刻，直昇機隨即相撞。
該段影片來自未有墜毀，而是由機師Michael James成功降落的直昇機。影片所見，直昇機在空中盤旋，而之後一名乘客拍了Michael James的膊頭，在Michael James轉頭回應之時，在畫面的右方就見到有玻璃碎片飛散，相信是與另一直昇機碰撞。
事件造成4人死亡3人重傷，當中包括2名英國遊客。而Michael James所駕駛的直昇機，機上的5至6人僅受輕傷。當地的調查人員就表示，仍然在調查意外的原因，並表示需要知道在意外時機艙發生過甚麼。
CONTENT WARNING: Viewers may find the following footage distressing.— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 5, 2023
Chilling vision of the fatal Gold Coast helicopter crash has emerged, showing the moments before the collision from inside the aircraft that managed to land safely. #9News
MORE: https://t.co/cTkGvy7gFz pic.twitter.com/QV7Lq1RJLM