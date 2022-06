烏克蘭局勢｜北約秘書長及英揆稱或演變長期衝突　俄稱炸死50烏軍(有片)

#Dnepropetrovsk region was worse hit today by Russian missiles

Targets

1. Railways

2. Fuel oil depots

3. 10 M777 US howitzers destroyed

4. Ammunition dump

5. 50 Senior ranking officers wiped out #Donbass #zaporizhzhya #Severdonetsk #Sloviansk #Bakhmut #Ukraine #Kiev pic.twitter.com/BrhXFbyPex