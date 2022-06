烏克蘭局勢｜拍片揭馬里烏波爾戰事平民死傷 烏女軍醫被俘3個月獲釋

Yuliia Paievska, #Taira managed to hand over to AP journalists 256GB of recordings showing 2 weeks of her life during the war in besieged #Mariupol.



On March 16, 2022, the #Russians abducted Yuliia Paievska together with the driver.



