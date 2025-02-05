熱門搜尋:
大S離世 DeepSeek 情人節2025 新店關注組 珀岸 渣打馬拉松2025 行山路線 網上熱話 二手樓 自助餐優惠 好去處 定期存款 C觀點 日本旅遊 深圳好去處 食譜 味美道來
dadblk2 madblk2
返回
國際
2025-02-05 09:48:00

瑞典校園槍擊增至11死　獨行槍手徘徊走廊影片曝光(有片)

分享：
瑞典校園槍擊增至11死，獨行槍手徘徊走廊影片曝光。(X)

瑞典校園槍擊增至11死，獨行槍手徘徊走廊影片曝光。(X)

adblk5

瑞典中部厄勒布魯市(Orebro)成人學校Risbergska School於當地時間周二下午約1時，發生校園槍撃案，死亡人數增至10人，包括槍手，另外受傷人數未公佈。事件是該國有史以來最嚴重的槍擊事件。警方表示，目前初步調查顯示，槍手疑似在死者名單中，尚不清楚行兇動機。

瑞典警方表示，35歲的男性槍手獨自行動，在學校裡開槍掃射，警方獲報到場後，槍擊尚未停止，槍手其後因傷被送往醫院，不治身亡，目前正確認死者身份。警方尚未掌握槍手行凶的動機，其後陸續公佈遇害者名單。有報道指，槍手使用獵槍施襲，其後自殺身亡，但相關消息未得到證實。

adblk6

網上影片：槍手走廊徘徊 學生瑟縮課室躲避

有報道指，警方於事發後突擊搜查厄勒布魯市中心一處據指是槍手的住所。警方較早前指，槍手沒有前科，也不是警方監管的對象，認為他是單獨行兇，不排除仍有其他人涉案，但事件不涉恐怖主義。
網上流傳槍手持槍進入校園後，於課室外走廊徘徊。另有影片顯示，課室內警報大作，多名學生在課室內瑟縮桌下噤聲躲避槍手。

立即更新/下載AM730手機APP 體驗升級功能

全新會員積分獎賞計劃 打開App進入會員專區體驗升級功能