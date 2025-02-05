瑞典校園槍擊增至11死　獨行槍手徘徊走廊影片曝光(有片)

瑞典中部厄勒布魯市(Orebro)成人學校Risbergska School於當地時間周二下午約1時，發生校園槍撃案，死亡人數增至10人，包括槍手，另外受傷人數未公佈。事件是該國有史以來最嚴重的槍擊事件。警方表示，目前初步調查顯示，槍手疑似在死者名單中，尚不清楚行兇動機。
瑞典警方表示，35歲的男性槍手獨自行動，在學校裡開槍掃射，警方獲報到場後，槍擊尚未停止，槍手其後因傷被送往醫院，不治身亡，目前正確認死者身份。警方尚未掌握槍手行凶的動機，其後陸續公佈遇害者名單。有報道指，槍手使用獵槍施襲，其後自殺身亡，但相關消息未得到證實。
🚨 Latest Update: Risbergska School Shooting in Örebro, Sweden!— KiiNGZ Bronson (@KiingzB) February 4, 2025
Casualties: The toll is devastating. Reports confirm around 10 people have lost their lives in this senseless act. The exact number might still be under verification due to the chaos at the scene.
The Gunman:… pic.twitter.com/WcjLwDCXdZ
網上影片：槍手走廊徘徊 學生瑟縮課室躲避
有報道指，警方於事發後突擊搜查厄勒布魯市中心一處據指是槍手的住所。警方較早前指，槍手沒有前科，也不是警方監管的對象，認為他是單獨行兇，不排除仍有其他人涉案，但事件不涉恐怖主義。
網上流傳槍手持槍進入校園後，於課室外走廊徘徊。另有影片顯示，課室內警報大作，多名學生在課室內瑟縮桌下噤聲躲避槍手。
#Sweden 🇸🇪: 35-year-old gunmam carried out a school shooting at #Risbergska Campus in #Örebro (#Orebro). At least 10 people killed and 5 more wounded.— War Noir (@war_noir) February 4, 2025
Although not very clear —the perpetrator seems to be well-equipped; including possible 5.56 AR / 7.62 AK rifle. pic.twitter.com/5pE3aueHh4