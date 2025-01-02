熱門搜尋:
國際
2025-01-02 17:56:28

紐約皇后區夜店爆槍擊至少10傷 4名槍手在逃料不涉恐襲(有片)

美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案(網上圖片)

美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案，美媒指至少10人中槍，警方正追捕4名槍手及他們所坐車輛。

調查顯示，事發時夜店內有90人正參加私人活動，門外有約15人等候入場，期間有3至4名男子向夜店外人群開槍30多發，之後逃離現場，坐上停泊在附近接應汽車離開。

6名女子和4名男子受傷，年齡介乎16至20歲，他們的傷勢並不嚴重，沒有生命危險，當局指開槍動機未明，惟料與恐襲無關。

《紐約郵報》引述消息人士指，多架救護車把傷者送院，未有人危殆，預計他們均生還，大批警員於現場調查事件。

報道指，涉事夜店名為Amazura，1月1日晚上11時20分前，當群眾離開時，有槍手在附近開火。該店為大型夜店，可容納多達4000人，定期會有DJ主持及舉行現場音樂表演。
 

 

