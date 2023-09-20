熱門搜尋:
iPhone 15 JPEX 林作 中秋節2023 張智霖 陳怡 莊鍶敏 CLOCKENFLAP 香港夜繽紛 大閘蟹2023 綠色債券 根德園幼稚園 天氣 網上熱話 福島核污水 好去處 逆按揭 MIRROR C觀點 免費機票 限時優惠 港元定存 日本旅遊 Ray Online 二手樓 ESG系列 國際專題 食譜 減肥 日圓匯率 月餅 BLACKPINK
Ad Block Ad Block
返回
國際
2023-09-20 19:41:01

芝加哥明目張膽「劫車」 匪徒兩車包抄拉出司機搶車(有片)

分享：
芝加哥

搶車｜一輛汽車停泊在路邊，突遭匪徒駕車頭尾包抄。(互聯網)

美國芝加哥近年罪案率攀升，當中汽車盜劫案大增86%。一段網上流傳的「劫車」短片引證匪徒有幾猖獗，事發在本月2日，一輛奧迪(Audi)房車停泊在路邊，突然兩輛汽車駛至，一頭一尾包抄該輛奧迪汽車，數名匪徒落車並拉出司機，其中一人似乎舉起手槍指嚇該司機，最後將他制服在車路上。

匪徒得手後，分別乘坐兩輛賊車駛離，另有匪徒嘗試駕走該輛奧迪汽車，但遲遲未能啟動，奧迪車主無助地面朝下躺在路上，雙手反手放在背部，似乎是向匪徒示意自己不會反抗，期間有汽車駛過，幸好沒有撞上他。已離開的兩架賊車未幾折返現場，待同黨成功啟動打劫得來的奧迪汽車，3車才一起駛離。遇劫車主見匪徒駕著車離開，看來情況安全後，立即走到路旁，並沒有受傷。

芝加哥 芝加哥 芝加哥 芝加哥 芝加哥 芝加哥
解酒｜宿醉必食3種食物（am730製圖） 解酒｜宿醉必食3種食物（am730製圖） 解酒｜宿醉必食3種食物（am730製圖） 解酒｜宿醉必食3種食物（am730製圖）
健康食物｜超級食物排名（am730製圖） 健康食物｜超級食物排名（am730製圖） 健康食物｜超級食物排名（am730製圖） 健康食物｜超級食物排名（am730製圖）
Ad Block
請接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，以示你同意am730內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受