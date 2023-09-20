芝加哥明目張膽「劫車」 匪徒兩車包抄拉出司機搶車(有片)

美國芝加哥近年罪案率攀升，當中汽車盜劫案大增86%。一段網上流傳的「劫車」短片引證匪徒有幾猖獗，事發在本月2日，一輛奧迪(Audi)房車停泊在路邊，突然兩輛汽車駛至，一頭一尾包抄該輛奧迪汽車，數名匪徒落車並拉出司機，其中一人似乎舉起手槍指嚇該司機，最後將他制服在車路上。
匪徒得手後，分別乘坐兩輛賊車駛離，另有匪徒嘗試駕走該輛奧迪汽車，但遲遲未能啟動，奧迪車主無助地面朝下躺在路上，雙手反手放在背部，似乎是向匪徒示意自己不會反抗，期間有汽車駛過，幸好沒有撞上他。已離開的兩架賊車未幾折返現場，待同黨成功啟動打劫得來的奧迪汽車，3車才一起駛離。遇劫車主見匪徒駕著車離開，看來情況安全後，立即走到路旁，並沒有受傷。
Dramatic video shows the moment a man is carjacked by 2 carloads of armed men near Wabansia and Western on September 2, 2023 in #Chicago— 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 19, 2023
The man was boxed in and subsequently forced to the ground by the armed men and they proceeded to take his car and his belongings. https://t.co/XGj9Mht5cX pic.twitter.com/nFnikZAhZo