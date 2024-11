英國編輯學「特朗普式飲食」崩壞　稱不明白他怎麼還活着

🥤Could you drink 12 cans of Diet Coke a day?



🍟🍕🍗That's what Donald Trump does, along with living on a diet of McDonald's, KFC, pizza, and steak.



So we've put our own Gareth Davies (@GD10) up to the test.



Will he make it through the week?



Full article coming Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/3smQsVzBl5