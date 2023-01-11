闖吉隆坡摩天大樓登頂打卡 俄網紅熱到脫光衣服 網民鬧爆不尊重他國(有片)

俄羅斯網紅情侶Angela Nikolau與Ivan Beerkus上月底私闖馬來西亞首都吉隆坡樓高118層、尚未開放的全球第二高摩天大樓「默迪卡118」(Merdeka 118)，「登頂」後將照片PO上網，惹來大馬網民非議，警方已介入調查。
社交網發文講攻頂細節
馬來西亞媒體《The Star》報道，Angela本月4日在Twitter發文講述攻頂經過，稱他們行動前先在大樓附近租屋，花了不少的時間勘查地形和細節等。她潛入高678.9米的「默迪卡118」大樓時，穿著建築工人制服、戴上眼鏡和頭盔、背著15公斤重的背包，來假扮建築工人混入其中。可是，由1樓跑上32樓時因為太熱，她只好脫光衣服，赤裸躺在水泥地上來幫助降溫，之後再補充水份。
Angela說，因擔心會被其他工人發現，便躲進一個混凝土箱子裡超過20小時，沒食物也沒水，「見到有工人在附近，我急得幾乎哭了出來，擔心他們會把我交給保安」。之後，她趁工人休息時花了3小時完成登頂，「單是尖頂已經有53層，我背著重15公斤的背包，你們看照片，會發現連地面也看不到。我不敢說，如果事前知道是這樣高，會否會貿然攀爬，完成後只覺兩隻手臂不存在，也提不起來」。
網民唔buy
報道指，不少網民看過照片後似乎不太欣賞Angela這次攻頂行動，有人質疑其真實性，也有人要求警方及內政部介入調查。有人批評這對俄國網紅情侶來到其他國家不尊重當地文化，更潛入大樓打卡上傳，有人怒言女子犯了法，「還笑得這樣興奮」，但也有網民認為其舉動沒有違法。
上月28日，網傳Angela與男友Ivan登上「默迪卡118」大樓，有網民質疑大樓存在保安漏洞。當局其後證實事件屬實，有9人參與，吉隆坡警方已介入調查。
因「默迪卡118」尚未開放，Angela與男友等人涉嫌非法入侵，她其後再發文道歉，表示「沒有意圖冒犯馬來西亞人，只是為了藝術」，強調自己並未破壞任何建築。
⚡️The time has come and I'd love to share the giga story how I climbed the incredible Merdeka 118⚡️— Angela Nikolau (@AngelaNikolau_) January 4, 2023
Couldn't help adding @steveaoki music here as it was playing in my head when I was standing on top of the world.
Feel the dizziness of being there with me
Back to the story👇 pic.twitter.com/PYtwbzLX9T
2/ I rented an apartment with a good view on the tower so I could conduct survelliance of the building - I spent several weeks finding out important details I needed to know before going there. #Merdeka118— Angela Nikolau (@AngelaNikolau_) January 4, 2023
👇 pic.twitter.com/sLoTkahZXU
3/ Day X - I started the mission. I was wearing a hijab, glasses and a builder's uniform to look as unnoticeable as possible. I ran the first 32 floors and got overheated. I had to lie down on the concrete floor naked to cool down a little bit. I drank all the water I had.— Angela Nikolau (@AngelaNikolau_) January 4, 2023
👇 pic.twitter.com/CXctQv0zod
5/ This is me 25 hours later. I had no food, no water and no sleep. I couldn't stretch my legs and my whole body was stiff and aching. I couln't even cry because the workers were right next to me and they could hear my sobs and hand me over to security. Worst time of my life— Angela Nikolau (@AngelaNikolau_) January 4, 2023
👇 pic.twitter.com/Bw75fwrQy6