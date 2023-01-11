熱門搜尋:
國際
2023-01-11 13:22:58

闖吉隆坡摩天大樓登頂打卡 俄網紅熱到脫光衣服 網民鬧爆不尊重他國(有片)

Angela登上「默迪卡118」最高點，並以航拍機拍片。(互聯網)

俄羅斯網紅情侶Angela NikolauIvan Beerkus上月底私闖馬來西亞首都吉隆坡樓高118層、尚未開放的全球第二高摩天大樓「默迪卡118(Merdeka 118)，「登頂」後將照片PO上網，惹來大馬網民非議，警方已介入調查。

社交網發文講攻頂細節

馬來西亞媒體《The Star》報道，Angela本月4日在Twitter發文講述攻頂經過，稱他們行動前先在大樓附近租屋，花了不少的時間勘查地形和細節等。她潛入高678.9米的「默迪卡118」大樓時，穿著建築工人制服、戴上眼鏡和頭盔、背著15公斤重的背包，來假扮建築工人混入其中。可是，由1樓跑上32樓時因為太熱，她只好脫光衣服，赤裸躺在水泥地上來幫助降溫，之後再補充水份。

Angela說，因擔心會被其他工人發現，便躲進一個混凝土箱子裡超過20小時，沒食物也沒水，「見到有工人在附近，我急得幾乎哭了出來，擔心他們會把我交給保安」。之後，她趁工人休息時花了3小時完成登頂，「單是尖頂已經有53層，我背著重15公斤的背包，你們看照片，會發現連地面也看不到。我不敢說，如果事前知道是這樣高，會否會貿然攀爬，完成後只覺兩隻手臂不存在，也提不起來」。

Angela行動前住進附近大廈，並在「默迪卡118」前拍照。(互聯網)

網民唔buy

報道指，不少網民看過照片後似乎不太欣賞Angela這次攻頂行動，有人質疑其真實性，也有人要求警方及內政部介入調查。有人批評這對俄國網紅情侶來到其他國家不尊重當地文化，更潛入大樓打卡上傳，有人怒言女子犯了法，「還笑得這樣興奮」，但也有網民認為其舉動沒有違法。

上月28日，網傳Angela與男友Ivan登上「默迪卡118」大樓，有網民質疑大樓存在保安漏洞。當局其後證實事件屬實，有9人參與，吉隆坡警方已介入調查。

因「默迪卡118」尚未開放，Angela與男友等人涉嫌非法入侵，她其後再發文道歉，表示「沒有意圖冒犯馬來西亞人，只是為了藝術」，強調自己並未破壞任何建築。

假扮建築工人。(互聯網) 跑到熱，脫光衣服躺地降溫。(互聯網) 攻頂時自拍。(互聯網) 擔心被工人發現，先躲地來。(互聯網)
