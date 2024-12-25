熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-12-25 23:50:01

阿塞拜疆航空客機哈薩克墜毀 機上67人至少38死(有片)

阿塞拜疆航空公司一架客機在哈薩克墜毀（路透社）

阿塞拜疆航空一架客機在周三上午於哈薩克西部阿克套附近墜毀，機上有67人，其中62人是乘客，5人是機組人員。哈薩克當局表示，現場初步發現有32人生還送院，及後再公布事件造成38人死亡。

機上有來自哈薩克、阿塞拜疆、俄羅斯、塔吉克和吉爾吉斯的公民，中方指機上沒有中國乘客。哈薩克總統托卡耶夫指示成立委員會，調查客機失事原因。

客機由阿塞拜疆首都巴庫前往俄羅斯車臣首府格羅茲尼途中，因格羅茲尼大霧，客機需要改道，有報道指客機事前曾與鳥群相撞，曾要求緊急降落，現場影片可見客機欲降落時爆出火球。

阿塞拜疆航空一架客機在哈薩克西部墜毀，機上有72人。(影片截圖)

