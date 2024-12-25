阿塞拜疆航空客機哈薩克墜毀 機上67人至少38死(有片)

阿塞拜疆航空一架客機在周三上午於哈薩克西部阿克套附近墜毀，機上有67人，其中62人是乘客，5人是機組人員。哈薩克當局表示，現場初步發現有32人生還送院，及後再公布事件造成38人死亡。
機上有來自哈薩克、阿塞拜疆、俄羅斯、塔吉克和吉爾吉斯的公民，中方指機上沒有中國乘客。哈薩克總統托卡耶夫指示成立委員會，調查客機失事原因。
客機由阿塞拜疆首都巴庫前往俄羅斯車臣首府格羅茲尼途中，因格羅茲尼大霧，客機需要改道，有報道指客機事前曾與鳥群相撞，曾要求緊急降落，現場影片可見客機欲降落時爆出火球。
🚨🇰🇿 Everyone’s worst nightmare— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 25, 2024
Different angle of the plane crash - unconfirmed reports of at least 10 survivors miraculously on board. pic.twitter.com/JALCGjIMZa
A passenger plane has crashed in Kazakhstan. It was on a flight from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya in Russia. The causes of the tragedy are currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/w315N7ne0X— KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 25, 2024
🚨#UPDATE: New video shows moment Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 plane crashes near the Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan.— R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) December 25, 2024
The passenger plane carried 72 people. There are reports of survivors, though the status on everyone onboard wasn't immediately clear.pic.twitter.com/vdj7r6OI9d