馬來西亞天然氣管爆炸增至145傷 噴出巨大蘑菇火球(有片)(更新)

馬來西亞天然氣管爆炸增至145人送院，41人已出院，留醫者全部情況穩定。爆炸亦造成190間房屋燒毀，最少305人受災。
馬來西亞首都吉隆坡市郊周二(1日)發生天然氣管爆炸，遠處也看見噴出巨大蘑菇形火球、烈火衝天，相當震撼。報道稱，事件造成最少63人送院，他們燒傷和現呼吸問題等。消防當局稱，49間房屋受波及。
馬來西亞天然氣管爆炸｜轟天巨響 居民嚇得狂奔跳河
馬來西亞天然氣管爆炸事發地區為雪蘭莪州的蒲種布特拉鎮，當局於早上8時23分接報指油站的天燃氣管道起火。當地居民稱，火災引發的衝擊波導致整個蒲種及布特拉高原(Putra Heights)地區落滿砂石與灰塵。一名印尼男子在醫院受訪稱，寓所距現場300米，他正煮飯突聽到轟天巨響，嚇得立即狂奔跳河逃生，其朋友在逃生時受傷暈倒。另一婦人稱，一家九口住在爆炸現場附近，其28歲兒子和妻子等3人在事件中燒傷。
馬來西亞天然氣管爆炸｜睡夢中驚醒烈焰衝天
火場附近500米範圍的多棟房屋受波及，最靠近火源的4排房屋損毀最嚴重，屋頂坍塌、濃煙四溢，大批住戶來不及搶救家中財物就驚恐逃離。馬來西亞華文報刊中國報描述，火勢肆虐之處滿目瘡痍，宛如災難片中的世界末日景象，住宅淪為煉獄。目擊者形容，爆炸發生當下先是傳出一聲巨響，接著房屋像地震一樣劇烈晃動，「就連門窗都在抖」。一名女居民在睡夢中驚醒，睜眼就見到烈焰衝天，空氣瀰漫刺鼻焦味，驚慌之下立刻帶著小姪女逃生。由於火災導致周圍氣溫驟升，她甚至不敢開車，只能徒步撤離。
