太空視角看南極光　女太空人分享神秘壯麗奇景(有片)

美國航太總署(NASA)女太空人Jessica Meir周一(8日)在社交平台上載一段極光的縮時影片，這是太空船飛越南極上空時拍攝到的奇景，跳動閃耀的極光壯麗又奇幻。
綜合報道，Jessica是目前NASA在國際太空站(ISS)的任務指揮官，預計9月才會結束任務重返地球，她於8日上傳從太空拍攝到的影片，與地面的民眾分享難得一見的「太空視角」南極光。
Jessica：舞動蜿蜒的極光令人驚嘆
報道提到，地球磁場會把來自太陽的帶電粒子引導到地球兩極，粒子與大氣層碰撞時，會產生閃爍繽紛的色彩，但一般民眾比較常在北半球欣賞極光。Jessica寫道，從上而下欣賞舞動蜿蜒的極光，猶如一場精彩表演，跟她先前賞過的極光不同，既神秘又餘韻無窮，令人驚嘆。
A timelapse view from our @SpaceX Dragon of the spectacular southern aurora seen in yesterday’s post, a result of a recent solar event. As opposed to the previous aurora I’ve seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, putting on quite a show. I am in awe of this… pic.twitter.com/ReztjH3x9H— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) June 7, 2026