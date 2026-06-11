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國際
出版：2026-Jun-11 15:45
更新：2026-Jun-11 15:45

太空視角看南極光　女太空人分享神秘壯麗奇景(有片)

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太空視角看南極光，女太空人分享神秘壯麗奇景。(X)

太空視角看南極光，女太空人分享神秘壯麗奇景。(X)

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美國航太總署(NASA)女太空人Jessica Meir周一(8)在社交平台上載一段極光的縮時影片，這是太空船飛越南極上空時拍攝到的奇景，跳動閃耀的極光壯麗又奇幻。

綜合報道，Jessica是目前NASA在國際太空站(ISS)的任務指揮官，預計9月才會結束任務重返地球，她於8日上傳從太空拍攝到的影片，與地面的民眾分享難得一見的「太空視角」南極光。

Jessica：舞動蜿蜒的極光令人驚嘆。(X) Jessica：舞動蜿蜒的極光令人驚嘆。(X) Jessica是目前NASA在國際太空站(ISS)的任務指揮官。(X)

Jessica：舞動蜿蜒的極光令人驚嘆

報道提到，地球磁場會把來自太陽的帶電粒子引導到地球兩極，粒子與大氣層碰撞時，會產生閃爍繽紛的色彩，但一般民眾比較常在北半球欣賞極光。Jessica寫道，從上而下欣賞舞動蜿蜒的極光，猶如一場精彩表演，跟她先前賞過的極光不同，既神秘又餘韻無窮，令人驚嘆。

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