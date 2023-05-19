熱門搜尋:
2023-05-19 17:00:12

康城影展｜《奪寶奇兵之命運輪盤》舉行首映 80歲夏里遜福拖愛妻行紅氈

夏里遜福拖愛妻Calista Flockhart出席康城影展，為新片《奪寶奇兵之命運輪盤》出席首映禮。

已經80歲的荷李活著名影星夏里遜福 Harrison Ford），現身法國舉行的第76屆康城影展，為主演新片《奪寶奇兵之命運輪盤》（Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny）出席當地首映禮，拖住其愛妻Calista Flockhart一同行紅地氈，該片已定629日在香港大銀幕上映。

首四作Disney+上架

夏里遜福已第五度主演《奪寶奇兵》系列，再次扮演經典角色鍾斯博士（Indiana Jones），今次亦是他最後一次為該系列演出。為了旅讓影迷可以一口氣重溫《奪寶奇兵》整個系列，《奪寶奇兵》首四部作品會在531日起登陸串流平台Disney+，包括《奪寶奇兵》（Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark）、《奪寶奇兵之魔域奇兵》（Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom）、《奪寶奇兵之聖戰奇兵》（Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade）、《奪寶奇兵之水晶骷髏國》（Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull），為最後一集上映前預熱。

《奪寶奇兵》 《奪寶奇兵之魔域奇兵》 《奪寶奇兵之聖戰奇兵》 《奪寶奇兵之水晶骷髏國》
