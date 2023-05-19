康城影展｜《奪寶奇兵之命運輪盤》舉行首映 80歲夏里遜福拖愛妻行紅氈

已經80歲的荷李活著名影星夏里遜福 （Harrison Ford），現身法國舉行的第76屆康城影展，為主演新片《奪寶奇兵之命運輪盤》（Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny）出席當地首映禮，拖住其愛妻Calista Flockhart一同行紅地氈，該片已定6月29日在香港大銀幕上映。

首四作 Disney+ 上架

夏里遜福已第五度主演《奪寶奇兵》系列，再次扮演經典角色鍾斯博士（Indiana Jones），今次亦是他最後一次為該系列演出。為了旅讓影迷可以一口氣重溫《奪寶奇兵》整個系列，《奪寶奇兵》首四部作品會在5月31日起登陸串流平台Disney+，包括《奪寶奇兵》（Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark）、《奪寶奇兵之魔域奇兵》（Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom）、《奪寶奇兵之聖戰奇兵》（Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade）、《奪寶奇兵之水晶骷髏國》（Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull），為最後一集上映前預熱。