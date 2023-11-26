熱門搜尋:
娛樂
2023-11-26 22:30:00

為柾國Jungkook@BTS單曲《3D》remix Justin Timberlake獻聲rapping(有片)

Jungkook找來 Justin Timberlake為其單曲《3D》remix。

韓國男團防彈少年團(BTS)的成員柾國(Jungkook)，請來美國流行天王Justin Timberlake，為其單曲《3D》進行新remix音，Justin更在曲中獻聲，令這歌曲增添Y2K質感。

▲Justin Timberlake remix的《3D》▲

Jungkook 9月時推出《3D》，被找來白人rapper Jack Harlow負責繞舌部份，這次Justin重新remix，他重新灌錄了繞舌部份，他唱到「Now, let me fly you out to Seoul, Korea/I just wanna get into your soul like Aretha/I got the volume when you wanna get the beat up/ 'Cause it's like 3D when we meet up And I。

Justin Timberlake於《3D》獻聲rapping。

▲Jungkook與Jack Harlow合作的《3D》▲

對於Justin的參與，Jungkook說到：「Justin的混音版本，增強了原曲舊派的聲音，將Y2K的年代氛圍注入歌曲中，使《3D》一曲充滿復古魅力。」《3D》這曲首錄在Jungkook首張專輯《Golden》，作為碟中第二主打歌，《3D》曾交給電子神童AG Cook和美國 DJ MK作混音，但話題度當然不及Justin的參與，而且還肯獻聲，實在難得。

