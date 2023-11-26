為柾國Jungkook@BTS單曲《3D》remix Justin Timberlake獻聲rapping(有片)

▲Justin Timberlake remix的《3D》▲

Jungkook 9月時推出《3D》，被找來白人rapper Jack Harlow負責繞舌部份，這次Justin重新remix，他重新灌錄了繞舌部份，他唱到「Now, let me fly you out to Seoul, Korea/I just wanna get into your soul like Aretha/I got the volume when you wanna get the beat up/ 'Cause it's like 3D when we meet up And I。」