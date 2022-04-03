《陰屍路》最後一季拍攝完成

人氣劇《陰屍路》(The Walking Dead) 日前於官方Twitter宣布，最後一季的拍攝工作已完成，並上載一眾演員的合照，正式結束這套長達11年的長壽劇。由於疫情關係，《陰屍路》最後一季拍攝困難重重，由原定分成上、下季推出，最後改成三部曲(A、B、C)，並於本年內播出。
Today is the big day! Filming for #TheWalkingDead is coming to an end. It's been an incredible 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic wrap day. #TWDFamily forever! pic.twitter.com/ybGR8jqa9O— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 31, 2022
明年播衍生劇
《陰屍路》於2010年首播，獲得相當好的評價，難得劇情一直發展下去，觀眾仍覺新鮮感十足。除了主劇之外，衍生劇《Fear The Walking Dead》及《The Walking Dead：World Beyond》亦有不俗成績。製作單位於今年推出最新衍生劇《Tales of The Walking Dead》，並計劃明年播出另一衍生劇《Isle of the Dead》。