熱門搜尋:
疫情 快速測試 恒指 烏克蘭局勢 封區檢測 全民檢測 樓價 MIRROR
返回
娛樂
2022-04-03 18:48:16

《陰屍路》最後一季拍攝完成

分享：
播出長達12年的《陰屍路》進入最後倒數。

播出長達12年的《陰屍路》進入最後倒數。

人氣劇《陰屍路》(The Walking Dead) 日前於官方Twitter宣布，最後一季的拍攝工作已完成，並上載一眾演員的合照，正式結束這套長達11年的長壽劇。由於疫情關係，《陰屍路》最後一季拍攝困難重重，由原定分成上、下季推出，最後改成三部曲(ABC)，並於本年內播出。

明年播衍生劇

《陰屍路》於2010年首播，獲得相當好的評價，難得劇情一直發展下去，觀眾仍覺新鮮感十足。除了主劇之外，衍生劇《Fear The Walking Dead》及《The Walking DeadWorld Beyond》亦有不俗成績。製作單位於今年推出最新衍生劇《Tales of The Walking Dead》，並計劃明年播出另一衍生劇《Isle of the Dead》。

隱私權保護政策
請細閱並示意接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，按下「接受」表示你已同意並願意接受 am730 網站內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受