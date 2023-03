楊紫瓊7句女生金句道出苦盡甘來的榮耀與人生、愛情哲學：別讓任何人告訴你，你的黃金時期過了

透過她的故事,楊紫瓊向大家傳達了一個信息:要過上精彩而充實的生活,就得追求自己所熱愛的,並不懈努力去實現夢想。

"Your story may not have such a happy beginning, but that doesn't make you who you are. It is the rest of your story, who you choose to be."