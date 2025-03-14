益力多Y1000正式登陸香港 大家今日飲咗未？

日本人氣益力多「Y1000」(益力多1000)乳酸菌飲品已經登陸香港了！每支含有超過1000億個益生菌代田株，持續飲用有助緩解壓力*、改善睡眠質素*、改善腸道環境。每1ml中含10億個，是益力多史上益生菌代田株密度最高的產品。

香港益力多引入日本製的「Y1000」，成首間海外分公司能夠出售此熱賣產品，首輪會在15間指定銷售地點發售，詳情可參閱二維碼。

*緩解壓力:

M. Takada et al. Probiotic Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota relieves stress-associated symptoms by modulating the gut–brain interaction in human and animal models. Neurogastroenterology & Motility. 2016, 28, 1027-1036.

A. Kato-Kataoka et al. Fermented Milk Containing Lactobacillus casei Strain Shirota Preserves the Diversity of the Gut Microbiota and Relieves Abdominal Dysfunction in Healthy Medical Students Exposed to Academic Stress. Applied and Environmental Microbiology. 2016, 82(12), 3649-3658.

*睡眠質素:

M. Takada et al. Beneficial effects of Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota on academic stress-induced sleep disturbance in healthy adults: a double-blind, randomized, pla-cebo-controlled trial. Beneficial Microbes. 2017, 8(2), 153-162.

