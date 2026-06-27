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出版：2026-Jun-27 07:00
更新：2026-Jun-27 07:00

iPhone 18 Pro設計圖晶片數據外洩 傳Apple印度工廠遭網絡攻擊

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iPhone 18 Pro設計圖晶片數據外洩 傳Apple印度工廠遭網絡攻擊

iPhone 18 Pro設計圖晶片數據外洩 傳Apple印度工廠遭網絡攻擊

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Apple新聞不斷，除品牌大幅漲價多款 Mac 產品，引致其股價（AAPL）於早前 NASDAQ 收市下挫 6.15% 外，同期又有外媒透露，指蘋果在印工廠被黑客攻擊，讓包括 iPhone 18 Pro 等多項機密資訊外洩。

630GB機密資料被盜取

據外媒 Apple Insider 引述消息人士資訊，指蘋果在印供應鏈塔塔集團，於6月23日在當地遭受網絡攻擊，有超過 630GB 機密資料被黑客盜取。

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其中包括多項 Apple 未發布產品內容，包括 iPhone 18 Pro / 18 Pro Max 電路原理圖、A20 Pro 晶片規格表，以及 C2 5G Modem 晶片資訊等等。

Mobile Magazine 短評：雖然新聞確認了大量蘋果數據外洩，但其亦提到塔塔集圖採取了異常嚴格預防措施，被盜內容真正有用部份似乎寥寥無幾。

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