iPhone 18 Pro設計圖晶片數據外洩 傳Apple印度工廠遭網絡攻擊

Apple新聞不斷，除品牌大幅漲價多款 Mac 產品，引致其股價（AAPL）於早前 NASDAQ 收市下挫 6.15% 外，同期又有外媒透露，指蘋果在印工廠被黑客攻擊，讓包括 iPhone 18 Pro 等多項機密資訊外洩。
630GB機密資料被盜取
據外媒 Apple Insider 引述消息人士資訊，指蘋果在印供應鏈塔塔集團，於6月23日在當地遭受網絡攻擊，有超過 630GB 機密資料被黑客盜取。
( #appleinternal )— MWR (@MWRevamped) June 24, 2026
Before the release of the iPhone 17 series, Apple would send out 17 Pros in decoy boxes to employees that pictured an iPhone with an iPad Pro camera bump and no Apple logo. Reminiscent of the PROTO1 iPhone 16 design.
This is at the PRB stage. pic.twitter.com/f4sOq2G7OP
其中包括多項 Apple 未發布產品內容，包括 iPhone 18 Pro / 18 Pro Max 電路原理圖、A20 Pro 晶片規格表，以及 C2 5G Modem 晶片資訊等等。
Mobile Magazine 短評：雖然新聞確認了大量蘋果數據外洩，但其亦提到塔塔集圖採取了異常嚴格預防措施，被盜內容真正有用部份似乎寥寥無幾。
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