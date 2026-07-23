美國指月之暗面通過蒸餾美國AI模型開發Kimi K3　考慮實施制裁

內地人工智能（AI）模型公司、「AI六小虎」之一的月之暗面上周推出新一代人工智能（AI）模型Kimi K3，被市場認為有能力挑戰OpenAI和Anthropic等美國企業的AI。美國白宮科技政策辦公室主席克拉齊奧斯（Michael Kratsios）表示，根據掌握的情報顯示，月之暗面通過「蒸餾」Anthropic最先進的AI模型Fable，藉此開發其最新K3模型，並已獲得先進的英偉達（Nvidia）AI晶片。
克拉齊奧斯：月之暗面竊取美國專有技術
克拉齊奧斯在社交媒體上表示，月之暗面竊取美國專有技術，並破壞美國研究成果的大規模「蒸餾」行為是不可接受。他還提及，月之暗面已獲得配備英偉達GB300 AI晶片的服務器，並在泰國使用設有GB300的服務器，很可能用於訓練其AI。另外，美國財長貝森特（Scott Bessent）亦在社交媒體表示，正考慮將月之暗面列入制裁名單。
中國駐美使館發言人劉暢表示，克拉西奧斯的言論完全沒有根據，強調中國尊重知識產權保護，美國相關人士應尊重事實，摒棄偏見，停止詆毀抹黑中國AI產業發展成就。
所謂「蒸餾」是指透過大量向先進AI模型提問及收集其回應，再利用其資料訓練自家AI模型，避免承擔高昂的研發與算力成本。
We have information that Moonshot AI distilled Anthropic’s Fable for the development of its K3 model.— Director Michael Kratsios (@mkratsios47) July 22, 2026
To do this they developed a sophisticated internal platform to conduct large scale distillation against U.S. models, allowing them to quickly switch between multiple methods of…
We support open-source AI and the innovation it unlocks. But open source is not open season on American IP. When PRC firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table.— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 22, 2026