足總盃直播慘遭惡作劇　佈景板出現呻吟聲累BBC要道歉

前英格蘭前鋒的連尼加（Gary Lineker），在周二（17日）晚的直播期間，突然在直播室播出疑為「淫穢」的聲音，英國廣播公司（BBC）為此向公眾道歉。事後連尼加表示，在直播佈景後發現一部電話，而一名YouTuber自稱是自己所為。
在周二晚的足總盃重賽，連尼加就擔任BBC的主持，在其中一次他與舒利亞（Alan Shearer）的對話時，突然間直播間出現疑為呻吟的聲音。舒利亞就即場為連尼加打圓場「我想，似乎是有人傳了一些東西給某人的電話了。」連尼加就只表示直播間有點吵。
Highlights from tonights #facup clash between @Wolves and @LFC ⚽️— Henry Liston (@henry_liston_) January 17, 2023
Thanks to @GaryLineker + @alanshearer + whoever taped that phone to the back of the set (it was deffo Danny Murphy) 👍#BBCFootball #MOTD #bbcsport #MatchoftheDay https://t.co/nOJ0i2ijZI pic.twitter.com/f7ddMhbhTo
佈景被貼上手機
BBC在事後就聲明致歉，表示：「我們為任何觀眾，因為今晚足球直播期間而受到冒犯致歉。」BBC的發言人表示，會調查事件。而連尼加之後就在Twitter發放一張照片，表示在佈景後方，被貼上了一部手機。
Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023
YouTuber承認惡作劇
一名叫Jarvo的YouTuber事後在Twitter表示是自己所為，他在影片展示由自己的電話打通該手機觸發有關的聲音。而這位YouTuber，過去不時在網上發放惡作劇影片，而他在去年10月因為於一場的板球賽走入球場，被英格蘭及威爾斯禁止進入球場2年。
Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kVE1jlvAI— Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) January 17, 2023