體育
2023-01-18 16:30:21

足總盃直播慘遭惡作劇　佈景板出現呻吟聲累BBC要道歉

連尼加在周二晚的足總盃重賽直播中，電話播出奇怪的聲音。(路透社)

前英格蘭前鋒的連尼加（Gary Lineker），在周二（17日）晚的直播期間，突然在直播室播出疑為「淫穢」的聲音，英國廣播公司（BBC）為此向公眾道歉。事後連尼加表示，在直播佈景後發現一部電話，而一名YouTuber自稱是自己所為。

在周二晚的足總盃重賽，連尼加就擔任BBC的主持，在其中一次他與舒利亞（Alan Shearer）的對話時，突然間直播間出現疑為呻吟的聲音。舒利亞就即場為連尼加打圓場「我想，似乎是有人傳了一些東西給某人的電話了。」連尼加就只表示直播間有點吵。

佈景被貼上手機

BBC在事後就聲明致歉，表示：「我們為任何觀眾，因為今晚足球直播期間而受到冒犯致歉。」BBC的發言人表示，會調查事件。而連尼加之後就在Twitter發放一張照片，表示在佈景後方，被貼上了一部手機。

YouTuber承認惡作劇

一名叫Jarvo的YouTuber事後在Twitter表示是自己所為，他在影片展示由自己的電話打通該手機觸發有關的聲音。而這位YouTuber，過去不時在網上發放惡作劇影片，而他在去年10月因為於一場的板球賽走入球場，被英格蘭及威爾斯禁止進入球場2年。

