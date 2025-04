糖友減肥不靠餓！醫生教你飲食6招 控糖又護心

精彩重溫:

糖心減重大變身:習慣篇

糖心減重大變身:運動篇

參考資料:

1. Shi W., et al. Eur Heart J. 2023 July;44(28):2626-2635

2. Novo Nordisk Inc. New pooled analysis published in The Lancet demonstrated reduced risk of combined CV death or worsening heart failure with semaglutide. 2024 Aug. Available at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pooled-analysis-published-in-the-lancet-demonstrated-reduced-risk-of-combined-cv-death-or-worsening-heart-failure-with-semaglutide-302234945.html