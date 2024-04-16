哥本哈根地標舊證券交易所大火 標誌性尖塔焚毀倒塌(有片)

丹麥首都哥本哈根地標之一，舊證券交易所所在、具400年歷史的古建築周二(16日)發生大火，尖塔遭大火吞沒後倒塌，暫未有死傷報告。
從媒體拍攝的現場影片可見，有人將大型畫作從建築物運出，避免這些具歷史價值的作品遭焚毀。消防接報後趕往現場開灌救，現場濃煙沖天。
丹麥工商總會：遇上可怕的事
這座歷史悠久的舊證券交易所建築的尖塔，由4條龍的尾巴交織而成，火災發生時，建築物正進行翻新工程。該處以前是丹麥證券交易所所在地，現在是丹麥工商總會總部，採荷蘭文藝復興建築風格。
丹麥工商總會在社交平台X發文說：「我們遇上可怕的事，交易所起火了。」文化部長恩格爾-施密特(Jakob Engel-Schmidt)發文感嘆，這具400年歷史的丹麥文化遺產付之一炬。
