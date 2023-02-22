土耳其地震｜連臍帶獲救「奇蹟BB」由阿姨領養　已驗DNA證有血緣(有片)

土耳其7.8級大地震，在敘利亞阿勒頗(Aleppo)地震廢墟出生的女嬰，被救出時還連著臍帶，是包括父母兄姊等一家7口唯一的倖存者，被官方命名為「Aya」(意思：奇蹟)。雖然事後有很多人表示有意領養，但局方已決定由她的阿姨及姨長帶回家照顧。
英國廣播公司(BBC)報道，女嬰Aya獲救送院進行治療照護後，情況良好。院方對Aya細心照顧，並緊慎處理Aya的領養事情，院方經DNA鑑定確認，證實一名女性確實是Aya的血親阿姨，決定將Aya交由阿姨一家帶回家養育。
「奇蹟BB」已改名為Afraa
女嬰的姨長Khalil al-Sawadi日前帶同3日前才出生的親生女兒前往醫院迎接Aya。Khalil al-Sawadi說：「(Aya)她是我的其中一個孩子了」並承諾會將Aya視為己出好好照顧。此外，Aya亦有了新的名字「Afraa」，這是她已故母親的名字。
A baby girl born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home has left the hospital and gone to her new home. Her aunt and uncle who adopted her gave her a new name, Afraa, after her late mother. https://t.co/je2muCimYZ pic.twitter.com/9MZVf43tTC— The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2023
A baby girl born under the rubble of the earthquake in northern Syria has been reunited with her aunt and uncle after her parents and siblings died in the disaster— TRT World (@trtworld) February 19, 2023
Afraa’s uncle-by-marriage promises to raise her alongside his own daughter, who was born three days after the quake pic.twitter.com/SPVnKmUfLu