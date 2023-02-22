熱門搜尋:
國際
2023-02-22 13:07:00

土耳其地震｜連臍帶獲救「奇蹟BB」由阿姨領養　已驗DNA證有血緣(有片)

土耳其地震中連臍帶獲救「奇蹟BB」由阿姨領養，已驗DNA證有血緣。(資料圖片)

土耳其7.8級大地震，在敘利亞阿勒頗(Aleppo)地震廢墟出生的女嬰，被救出時還連著臍帶，是包括父母兄姊等一家7口唯一的倖存者，被官方命名為「Aya(意思：奇蹟)。雖然事後有很多人表示有意領養，但局方已決定由她的阿姨及姨長帶回家照顧。

英國廣播公司(BBC)報道，女嬰Aya獲救送院進行治療照護後，情況良好。院方對Aya細心照顧，並緊慎處理Aya的領養事情，院方經DNA鑑定確認，證實一名女性確實是Aya的血親阿姨，決定將Aya交由阿姨一家帶回家養育。

女嬰的姨長Khalil al-Sawadi日前帶同3日前才出生的親生女兒前往醫院接走Aya。(Twitter) Khalil al-Sawadi說：「(Aya)她是我的其中一個孩子了」。(AP) Khalil al-Sawadi承諾會將Aya視為己出好好照顧。(AP)

「奇蹟BB」已改名為Afraa

女嬰的姨長Khalil al-Sawadi日前帶同3日前才出生的親生女兒前往醫院迎接AyaKhalil al-Sawadi說：「(Aya)她是我的其中一個孩子了」並承諾會將Aya視為己出好好照顧。此外，Aya亦有了新的名字「Afraa」，這是她已故母親的名字。

