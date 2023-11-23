烏克蘭局勢｜俄女演員佔領區勞軍 台上遇烏軍「海馬斯」轟炸陪葬(有片)

俄烏戰事持續，40歲的俄羅斯演員、編舞家與導演波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成她及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。
Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed by Ukrainian shelling while performing for Russian soldiers in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk region, regional officials and a St. Petersburg theater confirmed. https://t.co/If0TfmLB78 pic.twitter.com/jfjjPpcnDi— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 22, 2023
🇷🇺🇺🇦🚨‼️ They just hit the civilian singer?— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 22, 2023
Aftermath of the attack on the cultural center in Starobeshevo which resulted in the death of actress Polina Menshikh.
The video shows that the auditorium is virtually intact, but the roof above the stage is destroyed. https://t.co/VknFr1olG7 pic.twitter.com/E5mlqhlylo
俄軍25死100傷
波琳娜當日特地飛到距離前線約60公里的頓涅茨克地區，為俄羅斯軍事節慶活動演出，影片顯示她在一個可容納約150人的舞廳彈結他唱歌，台下坐了許多軍人，突然間舞廳燈光全滅，現場遭遇炮擊。波琳娜身受重傷，2天後死於醫院，另有大約25名俄軍喪命，100人受傷。
烏軍報復授勳儀式遇襲
報道指，烏克蘭陸軍第27火箭炮兵旅在80公里外地區利用HIMARS發射火箭，成功擊中會場。烏軍事後表示，此次襲擊是報復烏軍第128山地突擊旅月初在扎波羅熱前線村莊舉行授勳儀式遇襲事件。