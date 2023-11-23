熱門搜尋:
網上熱話
國際
2023-11-23 15:06:48

烏克蘭局勢｜俄女演員佔領區勞軍 台上遇烏軍「海馬斯」轟炸陪葬(有片)

俄烏戰事持續，40歲的俄羅斯演員、編舞家與導演波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成她及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。

俄軍25100

波琳娜當日特地飛到距離前線約60公里的頓涅茨克地區，為俄羅斯軍事節慶活動演出，影片顯示她在一個可容納約150人的舞廳彈結他唱歌，台下坐了許多軍人，突然間舞廳燈光全滅，現場遭遇炮擊。波琳娜身受重傷，2天後死於醫院，另有大約25名俄軍喪命，100人受傷。

波琳娜在一個可容納約150人的舞廳彈結他唱歌，台下坐了許多軍人，突然間舞廳燈光全滅，現場遭遇炮擊。 波琳娜在一個可容納約150人的舞廳彈結他唱歌，台下坐了許多軍人，突然間舞廳燈光全滅，現場遭遇炮擊。 波琳娜在一個可容納約150人的舞廳彈結他唱歌，台下坐了許多軍人，突然間舞廳燈光全滅，現場遭遇炮擊。 波琳娜在一個可容納約150人的舞廳彈結他唱歌，台下坐了許多軍人，突然間舞廳燈光全滅，現場遭遇炮擊。 波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成波琳娜及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。 波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成波琳娜及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。 波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成波琳娜及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。 波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成波琳娜及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。 波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成波琳娜及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。 波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成波琳娜及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。 波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)周日（19日）在烏東俄佔頓涅茨克地區舉行慈善音樂會期間，遭烏克蘭M142高機動性多管火箭系統「海馬斯」（HIMARS）襲擊，造成波琳娜及另外至少25名士兵身亡，100人受傷。 40歲的俄羅斯演員、編舞家與導演波琳娜(Polina Menshikh) 40歲的俄羅斯演員、編舞家與導演波琳娜(Polina Menshikh) 40歲的俄羅斯演員、編舞家與導演波琳娜(Polina Menshikh) 40歲的俄羅斯演員、編舞家與導演波琳娜(Polina Menshikh)

烏軍報復授勳儀式遇襲

報道指，烏克蘭陸軍第27火箭炮兵旅在80公里外地區利用HIMARS發射火箭，成功擊中會場。烏軍事後表示，此次襲擊是報復烏軍第128山地突擊旅月初在扎波羅熱前線村莊舉行授勳儀式遇襲事件。

