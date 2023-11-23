烏克蘭局勢｜俄女演員佔領區勞軍 台上遇烏軍「海馬斯」轟炸陪葬(有片)

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed by Ukrainian shelling while performing for Russian soldiers in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk region, regional officials and a St. Petersburg theater confirmed. https://t.co/If0TfmLB78 pic.twitter.com/jfjjPpcnDi

🇷🇺🇺🇦🚨‼️ They just hit the civilian singer?



Aftermath of the attack on the cultural center in Starobeshevo which resulted in the death of actress Polina Menshikh.



The video shows that the auditorium is virtually intact, but the roof above the stage is destroyed. https://t.co/VknFr1olG7 pic.twitter.com/E5mlqhlylo