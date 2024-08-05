熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-08-05 16:38:03

男子做Gym猝死 跑步機上突癱倒抽搐不治(有片)

印度一名男子在跑步機上慢步時突然昏倒死去。(互聯網)

做運動要量力而位，印度一名男子在健身室跑步機慢步跑時猝死，身旁的人已即時為他做心外壓，但也救不回。網上片段可見，男子體型稍胖，速度並不算快，他像是不舒服突然停下來，站在跑步機上，未幾向後癱倒。旁邊的男子見狀為他做心外壓，跑步男身體似乎抽搐了數下。

之後另一男子從健身室外跑進來，加入為跑步男做心外壓，惟他仍沒有反應，該男子跑出去求救。報道稱，初步懷疑死因是心臟病發，詳細情況有待驗屍。據悉，死者是一名保險經紀。

