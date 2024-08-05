男子做Gym猝死 跑步機上突癱倒抽搐不治(有片)

做運動要量力而位，印度一名男子在健身室跑步機慢步跑時猝死，身旁的人已即時為他做心外壓，但也救不回。網上片段可見，男子體型稍胖，速度並不算快，他像是不舒服突然停下來，站在跑步機上，未幾向後癱倒。旁邊的男子見狀為他做心外壓，跑步男身體似乎抽搐了數下。
之後另一男子從健身室外跑進來，加入為跑步男做心外壓，惟他仍沒有反應，該男子跑出去求救。報道稱，初步懷疑死因是心臟病發，詳細情況有待驗屍。據悉，死者是一名保險經紀。
An insurance agent died while running on a treadmill inside a gym in Wave City police station area of #Ghaziabad. It is suspected that he died due to a #heartattack. Police say that the cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report comes.#UttarPradesh #viral pic.twitter.com/LCah0yQB2G— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 2, 2024