熱門搜尋:
濟州航空空難 叱咤2024 除夕倒數 行山路線 新店關注組 DOUBLE COAST 網上熱話 農曆新年2025 二手樓 自助餐優惠 好去處 定期存款 C觀點 日本旅遊 深圳好去處 食譜 味美道來
dadblk2 madblk2
返回
國際
2025-01-02 15:41:28

紐約皇后區夜店爆槍擊至少11傷 槍手在逃(有片)

分享：
美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案(網上圖片)

美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案(網上圖片)

adblk5

美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案，美媒指至少11人中槍，大部份是青少年，警方正追捕槍手及其駕車車輛。

 

美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案(影片截圖) 美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案(網上圖片) 美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案(網上圖片) 美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案(網上圖片)

《紐約郵報》引述消息人士指，多架救護車把傷者送院，未有人危殆，預計他們均生還，大批警員於現場調查事件。

報道指，涉事夜店名為Amazura，1月1日晚上11時20分前，當群眾離開時，有槍手在附近開火。該店為大型夜店，可容納多達4000人，定期會有DJ主持及舉行現場音樂表演。
 

立即更新/下載AM730手機APP 體驗升級功能

全新會員積分獎賞計劃 打開App進入會員專區體驗升級功能

 
 