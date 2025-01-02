紐約皇后區夜店爆槍擊至少11傷 槍手在逃(有片)

美國紐約皇后區夜店當地周三晚上發生槍擊案，美媒指至少11人中槍，大部份是青少年，警方正追捕槍手及其駕車車輛。
《紐約郵報》引述消息人士指，多架救護車把傷者送院，未有人危殆，預計他們均生還，大批警員於現場調查事件。
報道指，涉事夜店名為Amazura，1月1日晚上11時20分前，當群眾離開時，有槍手在附近開火。該店為大型夜店，可容納多達4000人，定期會有DJ主持及舉行現場音樂表演。
TERROR ATTACK: Queens NYC - 11 people have been shot at Amazura Night Club. DEVELOPING.pic.twitter.com/OWWlVeaSpM— @amuse (@amuse) January 2, 2025
I hate 2025 already.— The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) January 2, 2025
🚨 There’s a mass shooting at The Amazura event hall which is located several blocks away from the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road station, Queens, NY.
At least 11 people are shot. Their conditions are not known yet. Here’s the compilation of different… pic.twitter.com/BsaMvlqeKS