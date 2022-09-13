熱門搜尋:
2022-09-13 10:21:00

英女王逝世｜查理斯三世為英女王守夜　靈柩供公眾弔唁(有片)

英女王逝世，查理斯三世為英女王守夜，靈柩供公眾弔唁。(AP)

已故英女王伊利沙伯二世的靈柩，目前安放在蘇格蘭首府愛丁堡的聖吉爾斯大教堂(St. Giles' Cathedral)，英王查理斯三世及3名弟妹較早時到教堂為亡母守夜，民眾繼續前往聖吉爾斯大教堂瞻仰已故英女王的靈柩。

查理斯三世當地周一(12)晚上再次前往聖吉爾斯大教堂，與妹妹安妮公主以及兩名弟弟安德魯及愛德華王子到英女王的靈柩前，為亡母守夜，4人背向站在女王靈柩四面約10分鐘，之間站有4名皇家弓箭手連隊成員，期間公眾繼續瞻仰。英國傳媒報道，約有2萬人輪候，等候幾個小時才能進入大教堂。

英方鼓勵國民參與周日默哀追思女王

根據英國王室的安排，英女王的靈柩會在聖吉爾斯大教堂開放公眾瞻仰至當地周二(13)下午5時，之後會由空軍專機移送至倫敦白金漢宮，並在周三由白金漢宮移靈至西敏廳，一連四日讓公眾瞻仰，今日已有民眾開始排隊。
此外，首相府宣布，全國會在下周一女王國葬前一晚、即是周日(18)晚上8時默哀1分鐘，以共同追思女王。民眾可以在自己家中，與朋友或鄰居在門前、街上或社區安排的活動或守夜中默哀，如果身在海外，亦鼓勵他們參與。

英女王的靈柩將在周三於西敏廳，一連四日讓公眾瞻仰，晚間已有民眾開始排隊。(AP)

