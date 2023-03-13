熱門搜尋:
2023-03-13 14:20:00

SVB接管｜對沖基金大鱷再出預言：聯儲局出手仍有銀行可能倒閉

對沖基金大鱷再出預言，稱聯儲局出手仍有銀行或倒閉。(資料圖片)

美國矽谷銀行（Silicon Valley Bank，SVB）上周五（10日）倒閉，周日（12日）再有另一間銀行Signature Bank，亦被美國監管當局關閉。有「對沖基金大鱷」之稱的Bill Ackman今（13日）於社交網站發文，認為即使聯儲局進行干預，仍有銀行出現問題而導致倒閉。

聯儲局不干預便會出現擠兌

Bill Ackman指出，是次若無聯儲局出手干預，市場便會出現擠兌，令數百萬人造成巨大的經濟損失及困難；又表示雖然當局已作出干預，但仍可能會有更多銀行倒閉，而政府現在有一個明確的路線圖以說明政府如何管理。

大鱷形容現時非常幸運

Bill Ackman稱，最重要的是政府已發出民眾可以信任銀行系統的訊息。若民眾對銀行體系失去信心，屆時只剩下3家或4家大到不能倒的銀行，當地社區及區域銀行系統將崩潰；又形容現已非常幸運，政府為國家做了正確的事（Our government did the right thing for the country. We are very fortunate it did so.）。

