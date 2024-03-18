熱門搜尋:
體育
2024-03-18 13:32:15

土耳其聯賽再爆衝突　特拉布宗球迷入場與贏波費倫巴治球員打鬥（有片）

特拉布宗球迷入場挑釁費倫巴治球員。(X)

土耳其聯賽在周日（17日）又發生暴力事件，在聯賽前列的大戰，聯賽次席的費倫巴治作客特拉布宗，費倫巴治最終憑巴舒亞伊（Michy Batshuayi）射入致勝一球，為費倫巴治以3:2擊敗對手。賽後主隊球迷不滿，並有人衝入球場挑釁客隊球員，其後更多球迷衝入球場，並有人追打費倫巴治球員。

費倫巴治球員騎在球迷身上施襲。(X) 特拉布宗球迷手持角球旗追打費倫巴治球員。(X)

從影片顯示，最初是一位主隊球迷走入球場作狀向慶祝的費倫巴治球員挑釁。其後有費倫巴治球員攻勢該球迷，之後有大量球迷從看台走入球場，當中更有人向費倫巴治球迷施襲。最終費倫巴治球員在保護下返入更衣室。土耳其的內政部長，事後亦在社交媒體批評事件：「最重要的事，體育應該要有紳士風度。這永遠不能接受在球場出現暴力事件。」

土耳其聯賽的衝突今季頻頻發生，在去年底就有球證被球會的高層襲擊，讓當地聯賽一度停止進行。而費倫巴治目前在土耳其聯賽排次席，與第3的特拉布宗其實有30分的差距。

