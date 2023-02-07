土耳其地震｜敘利亞婦廢墟中產子後離世　網民感心痛(有片)

土耳其南部發生的7.8級強烈地震，在土耳其和敘利亞共造成逾3,800人死亡。敘利亞阿勒頗(Aleppo)記錄下一個既沉重又感人的時刻。一名婦人在地震發生之後，在廢墟誕下嬰兒後就不幸離世，但她的孩子卻幸運地獲救。
網民為母子感到心痛難過
在一名記者在社交平台Twitter發布一段影片，顯示一名男子帶著剛出生的嬰兒，嬰兒全身赤裸並布滿塵土，男子帶著他趕緊前往尋求醫療協助。不少網民看過影片也對事件表示心痛難過，並祝福嬰兒溫暖健康。迄今為止，敘利亞已報告逾1,400名遇難者及數千名傷者。
The moment a child was born 👶 His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.— Talha Ch (@Talhaofficial01) February 6, 2023
May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW