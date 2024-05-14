熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-05-14 11:04:00

巴爾的摩塌橋｜當局以爆破移除剩餘大型殘骸(有片)

巴爾的摩塌橋，當局以爆破移除剩餘大型殘骸。(AP)

美國馬里蘭州巴爾的摩主要大橋弗朗西斯斯科特基大橋(Francis Scott Key Bridge)3月被貨船達利號撞後倒塌，清理工作接近尾聲，當局以爆破方式清除壓著達利號的最後一件大型殘骸。

爆破在當地周一(13)下午進行，壓著達利號的大橋殘骸在爆破後隨即跌進水中。負責的美國陸軍工兵部隊表示，爆破如預期進行，清除支架後，人員將評估沉在海中的殘骸狀況，確保殘骸不會阻礙達利號重新浮起，移離現場，預料需時數天。

大橋殘骸在爆破後隨即跌進水中。(AP) 塌橋事故發生後，達利號船頭被重達4,000噸的大橋鋼鐵支架壓著。(AP)

巴爾的摩塌橋事件中有6人遇難

在新加坡註冊的達利號在326日因失去動力及失控，撞向弗朗西斯斯科特基大橋，大橋隨即倒塌，事件中有6名道路維修工人遇難。達利號船頭被重達4,000噸的大橋鋼鐵支架壓著，貨船一直滯留原有位置。

