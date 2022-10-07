熱門搜尋:
2022-10-07 14:29:00

拉斯維加斯發生持刀襲擊　最少2死6傷疑犯被捕(有片)

拉斯維加斯發生持刀襲擊，最少2死6傷疑犯被捕。(Twitter)

美國內華達州賭城拉斯維加斯發生持刀襲擊事件，造成26傷。警方拘捕1名男子調查，暫時未知動機。事發在當地星期四(6)早上11時許，1名年約30歲的拉丁裔男子，手持利刀在街頭襲擊途人，造成多人死傷，死傷者包括遊客和當地居民。其中3名傷者情況危殆，另外3人穩定，警方拘捕疑兇，警方事後封鎖現場調查，檢獲一把長約30厘米的廚刀。

有目擊者表示，事發前，疑兇手持廚刀聲稱自己是廚師，希望與街上表演者合照但遭拒絕。(Twitter) 部分傷者身穿戲服，相信是表演者。(Twitter) 部分傷者身穿戲服，相信是表演者。(Twitter)

部分傷者為表演者

有目擊者表示，事發前，疑兇手持廚刀聲稱自己是廚師，希望與街上表演者合照但遭拒絕。

網上片段顯示，事發後救援人員將傷者移離現場，可見部分傷者身穿戲服，相信是表演者。

警方表示，疑兇正在拘留接受問話，暫時未知他行兇動機，警方未有透露疑兇身份。

