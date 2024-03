丟架！美國6女遊客調戲御林軍 特警嚴詞訓斥 當場收聲敗走(有片)

該名御林軍曾輕輕搖頭,但一直保持冷靜,未幾一名持槍特警從旁步出,該批美國女遊客未知即將會被罵,還歡呼尖叫,又開心得跳起。特警向御林軍了解狀況後,轉身向該批女子說︰「這些士兵正在為國家服務,對嗎?他們認真工作。他們負起保護這座設施的責任。他們並非給人取笑的對象。」(These soldiers serve this country, alright? They take the job seriously. They are responsible for protecting this facilty. They are not an object of ridicule.)

特警之後下逐客令,「我知道你們玩得很開心,但他並不開心,他已工作了一整天,他須工作多個小時。這令人疲累,令人筋疲力竭,而你們卻在玩弄他。我們不欣賞這種行為,請你們離開好嗎?」(Appreciate you are having fun, he's not having fun, he's got a long day, it's a lot of hours he's got to do. It is tiring, it is exhausting, and you are taking the p*** out of him. We do not appreciate that and I will ask you to leave the facility. Alright?)一邊說一邊舉手示意她們離開。該批亢奮女子終靜了下來,低著頭離去。