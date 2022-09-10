熱門搜尋:
2022-09-10 17:45:27

查理斯三世正式登基為英國國王(有片)

英國的登基會議在當地周六早上10時，即本港時間下午5時，在聖詹姆士宮舉行，正式宣布查理斯三世(Charles III)登基為新國王。會議歷來首次以電視轉播。至於加冕大典，因需時準備，有待確定公布。

英國舉行登基會議，宣布查理斯三世為國王。(Twitter)

登基會議記者會由樞密院議長摩丹特(Penny Mordaunt)開場，說明英女王伊利沙伯二世駕崩，依法由王儲查理繼位，正式宣布登基為查理三世。出席者隨即呼喊「天佑吾皇」(God Save the King)。

查理斯三世隨後在樞密院監誓下進行宣誓並簽署誓言，再由王儲「威爾斯親王」威廉王子帶頭，包括王后卡米拉、樞密院院長、坎特伯里大主教、首相卓慧思、上議院議員、國務重臣等人輪流簽署公告。多名前首相亦在會第一排觀禮，包括約翰遜、卡梅倫、文翠珊等。

多名前首相於會上首排觀禮。(Twitter)

查理斯三世在母親伊利沙伯二世逝世一刻自動繼位，今次過程屬於儀式性。他較早前首次以國王身份發表全國講話，表示會遵循母親的承諾，畢生為國服務。至於加冕儀式最快要等全國哀悼期結束後才開始籌備。

