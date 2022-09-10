查理斯三世正式登基為英國國王(有片)

英國的登基會議在當地周六早上10時，即本港時間下午5時，在聖詹姆士宮舉行，正式宣布查理斯三世(Charles III)登基為新國王。會議歷來首次以電視轉播。至於加冕大典，因需時準備，有待確定公布。
登基會議記者會由樞密院議長摩丹特(Penny Mordaunt)開場，說明英女王伊利沙伯二世駕崩，依法由王儲查理繼位，正式宣布登基為查理三世。出席者隨即呼喊「天佑吾皇」(God Save the King)。
查理斯三世隨後在樞密院監誓下進行宣誓並簽署誓言，再由王儲「威爾斯親王」威廉王子帶頭，包括王后卡米拉、樞密院院長、坎特伯里大主教、首相卓慧思、上議院議員、國務重臣等人輪流簽署公告。多名前首相亦在會第一排觀禮，包括約翰遜、卡梅倫、文翠珊等。
查理斯三世在母親伊利沙伯二世逝世一刻自動繼位，今次過程屬於儀式性。他較早前首次以國王身份發表全國講話，表示會遵循母親的承諾，畢生為國服務。至於加冕儀式最快要等全國哀悼期結束後才開始籌備。
'God save The King'
The formal process of proclaiming Charles III the King has now begun.
This process, which only happens on the death of the monarch, is being televised for the first time in history.
"My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service."
King Charles III speaks at St James's Palace, stating he is "deeply aware" of the "heavy responsibilities of sovereignty".
