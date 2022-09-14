熱門搜尋:
國際
2022-09-14 10:21:00

英女王逝世｜英女王靈柩運抵白金漢宮　民眾冒雨守候(有片)

英女王靈柩運抵白金漢宮，民眾冒雨守候。(AP)

英女王伊利沙伯二世的靈柩由蘇格蘭愛丁堡移送倫敦，暫時安放在白金漢宮，當地周三下午會移送到國會大樓的西敏廳，供公眾弔唁至下周一，舉行國葬。

英女王的靈柩於愛丁堡機場，由皇家空軍專機送返倫敦。(Twitter) 英女王的靈柩於愛丁堡機場，由皇家空軍專機送返倫敦。(Twitter) 靈車由皇家空軍基地出發，於晚上８抵達白金漢宮，沿途至白金漢宮有民眾冒雨等待靈車駛經。(AP) 靈車由皇家空軍基地出發，於晚上８抵達白金漢宮，沿途至白金漢宮有民眾冒雨等待靈車駛經。(AP)

英女王的靈柩於當地星期二(13)下午離開愛丁堡的聖吉爾斯大教堂，由靈車運送到愛丁堡機場，儀仗隊在停機坪奏起英國國歌，向女王最後致敬，由皇家空軍專機送返倫敦，英女王的女兒安妮公主在機上陪同。

1小時航程後，專機降落倫敦西部的皇家空軍基地，首相卓慧思及國防大臣華禮仕在雨中迎接。安妮公主發表聲明，感謝母親，對能在母親臨終前陪伴在側及陪同母親靈柩，完成最後幾段旅程感到榮幸。

民眾冒雨歡迎英女王「返抵」白金漢宮

運載英女王靈柩的靈車由皇家空軍基地出發，於晚上８抵達白金漢宮，沿途至白金漢宮有民眾冒雨等待靈車駛經，報以掌聲及歡呼聲以示歡迎英女王「返抵」白金漢宮，國王查理斯三世與威廉及亨利王子等王室成員在場迎接。

靈柩之後一日會轉到西敏宮安放，供民眾瞻仰大約4日，下周一(19) 再移送至西敏寺舉行國葬

