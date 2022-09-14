英女王逝世｜英女王靈柩運抵白金漢宮　民眾冒雨守候(有片)

英女王伊利沙伯二世的靈柩由蘇格蘭愛丁堡移送倫敦，暫時安放在白金漢宮，當地周三下午會移送到國會大樓的西敏廳，供公眾弔唁至下周一，舉行國葬。
英女王的靈柩於當地星期二(13日)下午離開愛丁堡的聖吉爾斯大教堂，由靈車運送到愛丁堡機場，儀仗隊在停機坪奏起英國國歌，向女王最後致敬，由皇家空軍專機送返倫敦，英女王的女兒安妮公主在機上陪同。
約1小時航程後，專機降落倫敦西部的皇家空軍基地，首相卓慧思及國防大臣華禮仕在雨中迎接。安妮公主發表聲明，感謝母親，對能在母親臨終前陪伴在側及陪同母親靈柩，完成最後幾段旅程感到榮幸。
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Scotland for the final time. pic.twitter.com/DTYWmKHLbS— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 13, 2022
"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022
"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."
- The Princess Royal
民眾冒雨歡迎英女王「返抵」白金漢宮
運載英女王靈柩的靈車由皇家空軍基地出發，於晚上８抵達白金漢宮，沿途至白金漢宮有民眾冒雨等待靈車駛經，報以掌聲及歡呼聲以示歡迎英女王「返抵」白金漢宮，國王查理斯三世與威廉及亨利王子等王室成員在場迎接。
靈柩之後一日會轉到西敏宮安放，供民眾瞻仰大約4日，下周一(19日) 再移送至西敏寺舉行國葬。
I have never seen anything like this, and perhaps naively, never expected to.— Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 13, 2022
One of the busiest roads in London comes to a standstill in all directions as people abandon their cars to get a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II on her final journey. pic.twitter.com/QYgmTTTjKH
Queen Elizabeth II is home.— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 13, 2022
The late monarch returns to Buckingham Palace.
She was last here when she appeared on the balcony during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. pic.twitter.com/CaaVHuqYxB