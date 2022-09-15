英女王逝世｜英女王靈柩抵西敏廳供公眾瞻仰　人龍料長達16公里或要等30小時 (有片)

已故英女王伊利沙伯二世的靈柩周三(14日)下午，在國王查理斯三世和王儲威廉等王室成員尾隨護送下移送西敏宮。在下周一的國葬舉行前，西敏宮將開放給公眾瞻仰，宮外有大批民眾等候入內，延綿至倫敦橋，傳媒預計有數十萬人前來致意，人龍可能長達16公里，或要等30小時。
Queen Elizabeth II is Lying-in-State on the catafalque at Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/jg4slnKjGY— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 14, 2022
靈柩先後途經聖詹姆士公園、林蔭大道、皇家騎兵閱兵場，以及政府大樓所在的白廳，在移靈路線兩旁聚集大批民眾。期間大笨鐘每分鐘響鐘一次，海德公園亦有鳴槍儀式向女王致敬。其他王室成員，包括王后卡米拉及威爾士王妃凱特，就在移靈尾聲，坐車由白金漢宮前往西敏廳，隨後舉行簡短追思儀式。
Guards take their positions on the corner of the catafalque to stand guard over Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/RN1vZ2RppK— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 14, 2022
傳媒料有數十萬公眾前來致意
女王靈柩將於當地下午5時起開放公眾瞻仰4日。大批民眾一早去到國會附近的泰晤士河畔排隊，準備瞻仰女王靈柩，部份人在帳幕過夜。排頭位的女士，早於星期一中午前已到場。他們是首批進入西敏宮，向女王致意的民眾。有悼念人士說，場內一片安靜，很多人流淚。
The first members of the public have arrived to see Queen Elizabeth II Lying-In-State.— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 14, 2022
These people have spent two nights sleeping on the street to get to the front of the queue.
Black Rod greets mourners at the entrance to Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/GPMPqcZeip
傳媒預計有數十萬人前來致意，人龍可能長達16公里。當局已動員過萬名警察、1,000名義工，協助維持秩序，沿途亦會加設流動洗手間、飲水機，提供茶點等等，預告可能要排30小時通過安檢後才能入內瞻仰。
It is past midnight in London and the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State goes on for 2.4 miles.— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 14, 2022
If you wish to join right now, head towards Southwark Bridge.
What3words - frog.each.sector pic.twitter.com/jclyeXNNRa