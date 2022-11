中大一連三日舉行畢業禮　據報有人示威與保安口角警方到場無人被捕

段崇智:要保持善良

結語時,段崇智更提醒畢業生要保持善良,並以愛爾蘭的祝福作結:「May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. 」

中大畢業禮上有五人獲大學校董會主席頒授榮譽博士學位,其中一位是中大第七任校長沈祖堯,獲頒授榮譽法學博士。